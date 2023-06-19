John Mulaney celebrates Father's Day with Olivia Munn, son Malcolm: 'I love you forever'

John Mulaney is over the moon as he celebrates his first Father's Day.

The comedian took to Instagram Sunday to share how "lucky" he felt after becoming a father to son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whom he shares with actress Olivia Munn.

"You made me a dad, Olivia," Mulaney captioned an Instagram post featuring two photos of the family relaxing by the water. "I love you forever for doing that."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The two welcomed Baby Mulaney on Christmas Eve in 2021.

In another Instagram post, Mulaney shared a video of his toddler proudly wishing him a "Happy Father's Day" as Munn helped him sound it out. He captioned it: "Goddamn I'm a lucky guy."

Munn commented on Mulaney's post writing that "every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other. Lucky me that my son gets you as his father."

Here are how other A-listers are celebrating Father's Day:

Cardi B celebrates 'king of a dad' Offset

As rapper Offset was sound asleep, Cardi B took it as a cue to plan a few surprises. On Instagram Sunday, Cardi B shared videos of Offset's five children − two of whom she shares with the rapper − sending him a special message telling him why they love and appreciate him.

"As you take your nap I make my videos lol...," she wrote alongside the sweet homemade videos. "Happy Father's Day my love @offsetyrn You are a king of a dad and your kids feel your love, guidance and security."

Kaley Cuoco celebrates Tom Pelphrey's first Father's Day

The "Flight Attendant" star shared various photos of actor and partner Tom Pelphrey with their adorable months-old daughter Matilda. "Happy (first) Father's Day to Tildy's favorite person!" she wrote.

Cuoco added that watching Pelphrey "become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we 💙 you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

She also gave a shout-out to her own father, calling him the "greatest pops and gramps on Earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"

More: Kaley Cuoco dishes on that 'Flight Attendant' finale and 'love of my life' Tom Pelphrey

Mindy Kaling pens sweet tribute to her dad: 'Greatest blessing'

The "Never Have I Ever" creator shared a touching tribute to the one that "shows up," her father. "He was the one who drove me home from the hospital after both my kids were born," the mother-of-two began. "To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son’s precious blue toddler car."

Kaling added that her love for her father "deepened" when he became a grandfather to daughter Katherine and son Spencer. "The role he was born to play," she added.

Story continues

"I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family - husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend - I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family!" she concluded.

Bruce Willis receives sweet tributes from Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis

Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, is being showered with love on this Father's Day.

"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls," wrote Demi Moore alongside a black and white photo of Willis with daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout LaRue. "We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!"

Emma Heming Willis reflected on her "deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones." The two wed in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

"Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience," she wrote. "Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

Gina Rodriguez shares first photos of baby, celebrates Joe LoCicero

In sharing the first photos of her baby boy, the "Jane the Virgin" star celebrated her husband's first Father's Day.

"I knew it when I met you that I found a man like no other," Rodriguez wrote. "When I walked down the aisle and you cried tears of joy, I knew I found someone extra special. I knew a great man would make a great dad. I don’t know much but I know Charlie and I are two of the luckiest people in the world to have you."

Dwayne Johnson on Father's Day: 'Every man needs a daughter'

The Rock is no stranger to being an awesome #girldad. On Sunday, he shared a video of him and his daughter playing doctor, writing, "I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won't be cool anymore so I'll take every minute I can... rectal thermometers and all."

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," he concluded.

Brody Jenner proposes to pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco

Jenner and Blanco have a baby and an engagement to celebrate this Father's Day.

The 39-year-old TV personality got down on one knee and proposed to his 26-year-old model girlfriend on Sunday. "Can’t wait to love you forever," the "Hills" star captioned in an Instagram video of their engagement. In the video, Jenner and Blanco are thanking family and friends for celebrating the parents-to-be when he pops the question.

USA TODAY has reached out to Brody's representatives for further comment.

Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, shared videos and photos from the engagement and captioned her post: "Congratulations on your engagement to the exquisitely beautiful @tiablanco my son!! It was a picture perfect day celebrating the impending birth of your baby girl! Your proposal was the perfect culmination to the lovely romance you two have shared."

Kris Jenner wishes Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, more a happy Father's Day

No Kardashian-Jenner baby daddy was left out of Kris Jenner's Father's Day post on Sunday.

"Wishing all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, step dads, grand fathers and father figures out there a Happy Father’s Day! I hope your day is filled with love," the matriarch wrote.

Her post featured a collage including the late Robert Kardashian, son Rob, Ye, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Caitlyn Jenner, Travis Barker and Scott Disick.

Travis, I'm pregnant': Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink-182 concert

Halle Berry honors 'guiding light' Van Hunt on Father's Day

The "Catwoman" actress is celebrating her singer-songwriter boyfriend and "guiding light" this Father's Day.

"The smiles on their faces tell their story! Their magic is palpable, it's playful and strong and full of joy!" Berry wrote alongside photos of Hunt and her children. "Van is not anchor nor sail, but he’s a guiding light whose love gently guides the way…for All of us!"

Berry shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry with her ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo-Robert Martinez with ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

"Happy Father’s day to all the dads in my life and all of yours!" Berry concluded her post.

Keke Palmer calls boyfriend Darius Jackson 'the best dad ever'

The "Nope" actress shared an Instagram video featuring sweet moments of Jackson and their son Leodis.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!(don’t tell my dad I said that)," Palmer wrote. "Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother."

The actress announced the birth of her baby boy in February.

She concluded: "I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo! God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!"

Priyanka Chopra says she's 'so lucky' for Nick Jonas

Chopra shared a sweet message to her daughter Malti Marie directed at her husband Jonas on Father's Day.

"He is your biggest champion," she wrote. "He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."

The couple announced the birth of their daughter via surrogacy on Instagram in January 2022.

"I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky," she concluded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Happy Father's Day: John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Brody Jenner celebrate