John Mulaney celebrates birthday with Olivia Munn, son Malcolm: 'Turning 40 with my little family'

John Mulaney rang in a new decade with two of his loves: comedy and his "little family."

The comedian, who turned 40 on Friday, celebrated the occasion with a stand-up show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, at the end of which girlfriend Olivia Munn and their 9-month-old son, Malcolm, surprised him onstage with a four-tiered cake to sing "Happy Birthday" with the audience.

"There is truly no better way to turn 40," the comedian captioned a photo of himself holding their child while sitting on a balloon-littered stage in the empty theater.

More photos and a video on Mulaney and Munn's Instagram stories showed him, Munn and their baby hugging onstage.

"Turning 40 with my little family and a fist of frosting," he wrote on one photo that featured Malcolm painted with the remains of his birthday cake.

The couple shared the first photo of their son on Christmas Eve: Their newborn was pictured sleeping in a soft blue hat and wrapped in a fuzzy white blanket.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," wrote Mulaney on Instagram. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

"My Golden Ox baby," wrote Munn, 41, on her Instagram page, adding a similar holiday greeting.

Mulaney appeared on "Saturday Night Live" in February, during which he opened up about his "very complicated" year of going to drug rehabilitation. Now, life is much better and happier with Munn and their son, he said.

"His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat them," added Mulaney. He said he bonded "the hardest" with the baby boy after Munn gave birth when he noticed Malcolm only squinted in the bright hospital lights. He didn't cry out.

"I was like, that's my son. A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss," Mulaney joked.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

