John Mulaney Announces New Comedy Tour From Scratch One Year After Relapse

Will Heath/NBC John Mulaney on SNL

John Mulaney is hitting the road.

On Monday, Mulaney announced a country-wide comedy tour beginning in March 2022 — his first tour since leaving rehab in February following a sobriety relapse.

The tour, titled "From Scratch," will hit 33 cities around the country, beginning in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

While this marks Mulaney's first official tour, the comedian has performed several times over the past year. In May, he returned to the stand-up stage with a string of sold-out, well-received shows at New York's City Winery. During the set, Mulaney, 39, addressed his time in rehab and recent life changes.

Along with getting sober, Mulaney's split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler was announced earlier this year. The comedian has since begun dating actress Olivia Munn, 41, and the two are expecting their first child together.

During a recent interview, Munn said Mulaney has incorporated their baby news into his standup routine. Per the Los Angeles Times, he joked in one performance about getting "mixed reviews" when he tells people he's having a baby.

"He's so funny, and he's so articulate, and he's so smart," Munn told the outlet of the comedian. "The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I'd be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it."

"It's hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, 'Congratulations,'" she added.

Mulaney has also spoken out about his excited about becoming a first-time dad, saying the experience "helped save" him.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Tickets for the From Scratch tour will go on sale Friday December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.