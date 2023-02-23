John Motson, legendary BBC football commentator who broadcast straight from the heart – obituary

John Motson at work in 1999 - Martyn Hayhow/PA Wire

John Motson, who has died aged 77, was the BBC’s voice of football for almost 40 years, first commentating on Match of the Day in 1971.

Famed for his love of statistics, as much as for his warm and distinctive voice and trademark sheepskin coats, “Motty” covered more than 1,000 matches, including nine World Cups, nine European finals and 29 consecutive major cup finals. At the 2006 World Cup, an estimated 22 million viewers tuned in for his quarter-final commentary on the game between England and Portugal.

For Motson’s army of fans, it was his irrepressible love of the game that set him apart from his rivals. “There are a lot of good young commentators around, but they all have to learn something from Motty,” said Mark Saggers, a fellow commentator, when Motson retired in 2018. “Whatever he says, it always comes straight from his heart. No one tuning in to Motty ever has to fear being conned.”

They certainly did not have to fear being ill-informed: Motson could provide instant statistics to satisfy even the most ardent anorak. When an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney scored against Switzerland in the European Championship in 2004, Motson took great pride in immediately telling his listeners that Rooney was the youngest scorer in the tournament’s history.

The ease with which he produced these facts – some of them more relevant than others – belied days of rigorous research before each game. When Graham Kelly, the former FA chief executive, wanted to write his memoirs, he used Motson’s vast archive of programmes, notes and books. If he had looked carefully on the shelves, he might have found this intriguing observation from Motty’s Diary – A Year in the Life of a Commentator (1996): “Without, I hope, sounding morbid or irreverent, it is an unhappy coincidence that a number of leading football personalities have died on a Wednesday.”

Motson once said: “Facts and records have always interested me. I want to give people them straight away before they read them in the morning paper.”

But Motson was always much more than a dry automaton. His simple but effective delivery – a speech therapist found that he was able to speak at double the speed and across twice the range of an average person – reflected the fans’ own emotions, an outlet for their projected triumphs and disasters.

“It gets better and better and better,” he declared excitedly, after Michael Owen celebrated with a cartwheel during England’s 5-1 drubbing of Germany in 2001. “I think this could be our best victory over Germany since the war.”

When rough-and-ready Wimbledon improbably beat Liverpool in the 1988 FA Cup final, Motson produced the memorable phrase: “The crazy gang have beaten the culture club” – a phrase he admitted he had prepared.

Like anyone who makes a living out of describing fast, unfolding events, Motson was not immune to the occasional gaffe: “For those of you watching in black and white, Spurs are in the yellow strip”; “Seaman, just like a falling oak, manages to change direction”; “The goals made such a difference to the way this game went.”

His unmistakable tones were also put to use by EA Sports in its “Fifa” series for games consoles. Aficionados can hear Motson say, “clinical finishing, there,” over and over again.

Motson: unmistakable tones - BBC/PA

John Walker Motson was born on July 10 1945 in Salford, Manchester, the only child of a Methodist clergyman. He attended Culford, a boarding school in Suffolk, where the main sports were rugby, cricket and hockey. He came across football on family visits to Lincolnshire, where he was taken to watch Boston United, remaining a lifelong fan. Motson’s aunt claimed that he used to sit in the garden shed and pretend to be a football commentator on the radio.

This boyhood dream almost failed to become a reality. After leaving school at 16, Motson started working as a print reporter, first with the weekly Barnet Press, later at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph. “One night,” he recalled, “when I was sitting on the sports desk at the newspaper, I saw a senior sub-editor screwing up his face as he read my copy. After some time, he said, ‘John, on the evidence of this copy, I really think you should try the world of the voice rather than the written world.’ ”

By chance, Sheffield was chosen to take part in a local radio experiment for the BBC. Motson contributed on a freelance basis before switching, in 1968, to Radio 2 (then the BBC’s main sports station), where he covered football, tennis and boxing.

In 1971, aged 26, he was offered a year’s trial on Match of the Day by Sam Leitch, the tough old newspaperman who ran BBC Sport. The following February, Motson was sent to cover a postponed FA Cup replay between non-league Hereford United and first division Newcastle. Against all expectations, Hereford won 2-1, thanks in part to Ronnie Radford’s famous 35-yard thunderbolt – “What a goal, what a goal! Radford the scorer, Ronnie Radford – and the crowd are on the pitch!” – and Motson’s commentary led the show. Leitch gave him a contract soon afterwards.

Motson remained loyal to the BBC for 37 years, surpassing Barry Davies and Brian Moore to become the undisputed choice for big footballing occasions. “With every offer I had, the BBC reacted in such a way that I opted to stay,” he said. “I come from the generation who watched the BBC. It’s my heritage. Working with the BBC is like working for Manchester United.”

Motty with his wife Anne after being appointed OBE in 2001 - EDDIE MULHOLLAND

Motson was appointed OBE for services to sport broadcasting in 2001 and was regularly voted the nation’s favourite commentator.

He retired from live commentary in 2018, deciding to step down while he “still felt good and confident about my work”. His final game for Match of the Day was Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion. At full-time he was invited on to the pitch, where the Palace manager Roy Hodgson presented him with a framed copy of the programme from his first and last matches at Selhurst Park and a crystal microphone.

His love affair with football continued right up until the end. “It’s true that the game has changed so much, and in many ways not for the better,” he said after announcing his retirement. “I’m uncomfortable with the size of salaries and the division of money between the clubs. But it is still the game. It is still beautiful and it still has the power, as few others things, to move nations and continents and, every four years, the world.”

John Motson married Anne Jobling in 1976. She survives him with their son.

John Motson, born July 10 1945, died February 23 2023