John Mellencamp Sends Fans Grim Summer Reminder Of Danger Of Living In America

Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp poses for a portrait at the Greenwich Hotel in New York. (Photo: Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision via Associated Press)

Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, known for hits “Hurts So Good” and “Pink Houses,” expressed disgust at the frequency of mass shootings on Tuesday.

Mellencamp, in a note on Twitter, wrote that the U.S. is the world’s “only” place where you can be killed, buried and “forgotten” following a mass shooting like the one that killed 19 children and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

“Only in America,” he remarked.

“What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life,” he continued.

“Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this politicians don’t give a fuck about you, they don’t give a fuck about me, and they don’t give a fuck about our children.”

Mellencamp darkly warned fans to enjoy the summer now, “because it will be just a short time before it happens again.”

Read Mellencamp’s whole statement below.

Mellencamp has been quick to express his political beliefs during his career. He was one of the first entertainment figures to condemn the Iraq War and his 2007 song “Rodeo Clown” is an apparent dig at former President George W. Bush.

“Before a single bomb was ever dropped, some of us, formerly called the ‘anti-American and unpatriotic,’ have questioned or opposed this war,” Mellencamp wrote in 2003.

“Now, each day, as the dust settles and the truth slowly surfaces, more and more people come to the inevitable conclusion of what a debacle this whole war was.”

