How John McSherry Went from Broke to Multi-Millionaire with Real Estate

The real estate space has been a playground for wealthy individuals and corporations for as long as anyone can remember. However, in recent years, the industry has opened up, and everyday people can now make a name for themselves in the game. This is the story of John McSherry, who went from being broke, homeless, and an addict to becoming a multimillionaire real estate mogul, flipping and wholesaling ten deals a month. John has not only made a name for himself, but he’s also making a significant impact in the industry while sharing his methodology and wisdom with other aspiring real estate professionals through his brand.

Succeeding in the real estate space takes more than just a keen eye. It also takes the ability to adapt, the persistence to push through challenges, and the willingness to take imperfect action every day. That sums up John’s entire journey. In fact, his success is a testament to the power of mindset, mentorship, and mastery in this industry. From being homeless and an addict in Philadelphia to building a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio across the country, John’s story is one of resilience and triumph.

A few years ago, John had nothing to his name. After losing his father at 21, his life fell apart, and he found himself at rock bottom. By 26, he’d become an addict, homeless, and lost his license. John’s transformation began when he moved into his aunt’s garage, determined to turn his life around. He credits the 12-step program for helping him remove the barriers blocking him from success.

“The program gave me a ‘design for living’ along with the tools needed to handle anything. Once I went through this process, nothing could stop me from gaining the information and relationships needed to become successful,” John says.

John’s real estate journey started with wholesaling and flipping deals and soon grew into a fully-fledged business with a 20-million-dollar portfolio. He is the CEO and founder of Millionaire Flip Secrets, where he shares his strategies for success and motivates others to achieve their financial goals. John’s big “why” is to feed one million children around the world a year, which drives him to accomplish his goals without letting anything get in his way.

One of the keys to John’s success is his commitment to helping others. He believes that “masterminding, giving back, and surrounding yourself with the right mentors shortens the learning curve and helps build the relationships you need to surpass your goals.” He is a consummate professional and a selfless giver, and his enthusiasm for sharing his knowledge and experience is infectious.

John’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. He was the #1 selling real estate agent in his office and winner of the Long Island Board of Realtors YPN Top 20 Under 40 Award. He was also the President of the Young Professionals Network and is in the top 1% of real estate agents nationwide.

One of the lessons John has learned is the importance of taking action every day. He advises others to “take imperfect action every day, have faith in your goals, talk to everyone, and tell them what you do.” He has acquired some of his biggest investment deals from simply striking up conversations with people and finding ways to help them.

Looking ahead, John aspires to take his brand to the international stage. He envisions himself speaking on stage, helping millions of people invest in real estate to create wealth, and raising money for those in need. He also hopes to have a real estate TV show based on helping people.

