John McGinn late winner spares Aston Villa blushes

John McGinn celebrates scoring a late header to give his side the lead - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Aston Villa 1 - 0 HSK Zrinjski

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are continuing to baffle supporters by being outstanding in the league and underwhelming in cup competitions, until John McGinn’s dramatic late goal spared a wider inquest.

The Prince of Wales was in attendance and will have been one of those fans wondering how Emery’s team can fluctuate in performance so wildly.

Sensational against Brighton on Saturday with that 6-1 demolition, Villa were dreadful in the Carabao Cup at home to Everton last week and here was another underwhelming display.

HSK Zrinjski frustrated their hosts for long periods until their resistance was finally broken when McGinn directed a header past Marko Maric.

Aston Villa's John McGinn heads his side's only goal of the game - PA/Tim Goode

Emery has won four European trophies and this was his first victory in this competition this season, with four games left to play.

Perhaps it underlines Villa’s lack of strength of depth, for the fringe players given an opportunity failed to grab their chances.

The one guarantee is that Emery’s team will be drastically different in Sunday’s derby at Wolves.

This was Villa’s first European group game at home since December 2008, when Martin O’Neill’s team faced MSK Zilina in what was then the Uefa Cup.

After a surprise defeat in Warsaw last month, a victory was required against the Bosnian champions, whose manager Krunoslav Rendulic described the contest as “the biggest game in the club’s history”.

Yet while Emery is an undisputed master in European competitions, he has made no secret of the fact that the Premier League is his priority this season.

With Manchester United and Chelsea struggling to spark their seasons into life, Emery has spotted an opportunity to secure a place in the top-five and guarantee Champions League football.

His team was far from full strength, with Ollie Watkins starting on the bench hours after being recalled to the England squad.

Zrinjski sounded the first warning blast when Nemanja Bilbija was found unmarked in the penalty area and forced a fine save from Emiliano Martinez.

Story continues

Emery did not appear happy in the technical area, frequently waving his arms about in frustration.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gesticulates in his technical area - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Nicolo Zaniolo produced Villa’s best chance of an underwhelming first-half with a spectacular overhead kick which was pushed away by Marko Maric, the Zrinjski goalkeeper.

Emery had seen enough, making a triple substitution at half-time with Watkins, Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash all introduced.

The changes sparked an improvement and Villa were denied a 55th minute penalty, after Swiss referee Urs Schnyder reviewed an alleged handball by Matija Malekinusic on his monitor.

Frustration then began to build, with Maric saving twice from Diego Carlos while Villa’s Martinez also tipped over substitute Zvonimir Kozulj’s effort 19 minutes from time.

Pressure was constant and McGinn finally made it count but Villa continue to be the mood swingers.

Match details

Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez 6; Konsa 6, Carlos 5 (Traore 82), Lenglet 5, Digne 5 (Cash 46); Dendoncker 4 (Douglas Luiz 46), Tielemans 4; Bailey 5, McGinn 7, Zaniolo 5; Duran 5 (Watkins 46). Substitutes Olsen (g), Marschall (g), Torres, Chambers, O’Reilly. Booked: McGinn, Cash.

Zrinjski (4-2-3–1): Maric 7; Corluka 7, Jakovljevic 7, Senic 7, Ticinovic 6 (Memija 73); Canadija 7 (Zlomislic 73), Radic 6; Hrvanovic 5 (Malekinusic 46), Ivancic 6 (Kozulj 62) Cuze 6; Bilbija 6 (Kis 77). Substitutes Sefo (g), Nir On (g), Marin, Sablijc, Balic, Misic, Prskalo. Booked: Hrvanovic, Bilbija.

Referee: Urs Schnyder (Switzerland)