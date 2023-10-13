John McGinn hits out at VAR after Scotland’s controversial loss to Spain

John McGinn has called the controversial decision to disallow Scott McTominay’s opening goal a “hammer blow” after Scotland lost 2-0 in Spain to delay their qualification for Euro 2024.

Scotland, who would have become the first team to reach next summer’s finals if they had avoided defeat, thought they went ahead through McTominay’s free-kick, but VAR ruled it out for a foul.

However, UEFA later controversially changed the reason it had been disallowed to offside, suggesting a breakdown in communication between the Dutch refereeing team.

Alvaro Morata and debutant Oihan Sancet subsequently scored as Spain won in Seville.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn admitted: “The big moments went against us.

“We knew at least a point tonight would get us there, so that’s a really tough one to take. It’s a sore blow losing Robbo [Andy Robertson] early, then thinking we’re ahead. We regroup and then they score.

“It’s very difficult to win here and, under the circumstances, it was near enough impossible.

“I think everyone watching that game tonight from a Scotland point of view, wherever you were, it just felt like we weren’t getting any 50/50 decisions.”

Fury: McTominay’s goal against Spain was ruled for Scotland (AP)

Reflecting on the disallowed goal, McGinn added: “He [the referee] changed it [the reason for chalking off the goal] in the game, which is the annoying thing. It means it’s not clear and obvious.

“Is he going to save it? No chance. No goalkeeper in the world is going to save that. At one point he’s said it’s a foul, realises it isn’t a foul, so changes it to offside. It is a bit of a hammer blow.”

Scotland now need a single point from their final two qualifiers in November, against Georgia and Norway, to confirm their place at Germany 2024.