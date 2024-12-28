John McCarthy: UFC needs rules analyst for broadcasts, offers his services

.

John McCarthy believes the UFC could benefit from adding an on-air rules analyst like other professional sports such as the NBA and NFL.

It's a role McCarthy is currently executing under the PFL banner, but his future with the promotion is uncertain following the completion of his current contract. McCarthy enjoys it, and the convenience of being able to work from home.

"I gotta be honest, the PFL set me up with a thing at my house, and it was great because if there's one thing I can't stand, I hate flying now," McCarthy told MMA Junkie Radio. "I have flown too many places all over the world, too many times. I hate getting on airplanes and I hate airports.

"So, it was fantastic as far as how easy it was for my life and my lifestyle. I was able to spend a day working on PFL stuff, then do the show, and be away from it. I didn't have to fly home or any of that, so it was awesome. If it continues on, great. If it doesn't, no hard feelings, it's all good."

McCarthy, who literally helped write the Unified Rules of MMA, knows the book inside and out. He's one of the most recognizable officials in the history of the sport and transitioned to the commentary desk with Bellator. While he enjoys his role with the PFL, if the opportunity presented itself to bring an on-air rules analyst role to UFC broadcasts, he would do it.

"Oh, absolutely," McCarthy said. "I don't know if the UFC would want me, but yeah, I could do it with the UFC. And I'm being honest, I think it's something the UFC needs. They have too many times that their commentators are unsure about what is going on or what should be done, and that's not their fault. Their commentators are there to explain the ins and outs of fighting to the fans. To sit there and expect them to know all the rules and what the mechanics of the referee is and what they need – they can't do that.

"So, they have Din Thomas kind of off to the side as the coach. I do think they need, and I'm not saying it's me, but they need somebody there to absolutely clear things up for the fans when they are in a situation when the time has been stopped, a foul has occurred, or something like that, and gives the correct information about what's occuring and where they can go with what has happened."

