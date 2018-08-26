John McCain dies; Arizona teams, schools pay tribute to U.S. senator, presidential nominee

U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, at his Arizona home after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for president, was a regular spectator at Arizona's major sports venues, most notably Chase Field, home of MLB's Diamondbacks.

As John McCain rides off into the sunset, here he is wearing gear from all four Arizona professional sports teams over the past few years. @UniWatch @PhilHecken pic.twitter.com/xCU0MCc6K8 — James Beattie (@JamesGBeattie) August 26, 2018

The D-backs and the state's major sports franchises tweeted tributes soon after McCain's death was announced.

Diamondbacks

Goodbye to an American hero, one we were lucky enough to call a loyal fan.



Rest in peace, Senator John McCain. Our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KIMZS1w7Pq



— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018

John McCain has always been a member of the D-backs’ family & was one of this team’s biggest fans since day 1. He was in attendance at the expansion draft, World Series & countless other games, remaining a fan through thick & thin. I am honored to consider him a friend & we will — Derrick Hall (@DHallDbacks) August 26, 2018

Cardinals

Your legacy in our state and country will forever live on.



May you rest in peace, Senator John McCain.



Our thoughts are with all of @SenJohnMcCain’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U5GDs0qOUa







— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald last December wrote an appreciation of McCain for SI.com. Fitzgerald lauded McCain for his courage during his time as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Suns/Mercury

Coyotes

We’ll never forget your loyalty to our team, our state, and our country. Thank you, Senator. pic.twitter.com/MOXrDMjNYQ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2018

The state's major universities responded, as well:

Arizona State

The entire Arizona State University community joins the nation in mourning the loss of Sen. John McCain. https://t.co/NDyxiZSaUL — Arizona State University (@ASU) August 26, 2018

Arizona