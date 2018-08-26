John McCain dies; Arizona teams, schools pay tribute to U.S. senator, presidential nominee

Sporting News
John McCain succumbed to brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018, at his Arizona home. The state's major professional franchises were quick to pay tribute.

U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, at his Arizona home after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for president, was a regular spectator at Arizona's major sports venues, most notably Chase Field, home of MLB's Diamondbacks.

The D-backs and the state's major sports franchises tweeted tributes soon after McCain's death was announced.

Diamondbacks

Cardinals

Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald last December wrote an appreciation of McCain for SI.com. Fitzgerald lauded McCain for his courage during his time as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Suns/Mercury

Coyotes

The state's major universities responded, as well:

Arizona State

Arizona

