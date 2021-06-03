John Mayer Shares the Sweet Life Lessons Pal Andy Cohen Has 'Taught' Him in Birthday Tribute

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

John Mayer is letting Andy Cohen know just how much he means to him.

In honor of Cohen's 53rd birthday on Wednesday, Mayer posted a heartfelt tribute for his pal on social media, sharing numerous life lessons he's learned from the Watch What Happens Live host.

"Even though I made sure to tell @bravoandy what he means to me on the occasion of his birthday yesterday, I didn't get a chance to tell YOU what he means to me," the "New Light" crooner, 43, wrote Thursday on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair from Cohen's 50th birthday party.

"This man has taught me to be more considerate. To check in more. To have as much fun asking questions as answering them," he continued. "To be thoughtful and kind and fun and consistent with my love and my friendship."

In a second Instagram Story post, Mayer added, "Love you Andy" with a red heart emoji.

Cohen later re-shared Mayer's initial post on his own Instagram Story, adding a GIF of himself surrounded by hearts.

The Bravo executive producer also celebrated his birthday alongside close friend Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. Sharing a video from the gathering, Cohen and Cooper — who turned 54 on Thursday — blew out the candles on identical birthday cakes, courtesy of pals Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Among the pair's famous friends in attendance at the birthday celebration were Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

"Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy," Cohen said of Cooper. "Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson. (Thanks to the Consuelos' for the cakes; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the surprise party!)."

Even though Mayer didn't appear to be present for Cohen's special gathering, the pair have developed a strong bond over the years. Their close friendship has even sparked dating rumors, which is something Cohen once said he wasn't too surprised by.

"Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time," Cohen told CNN in 2018. "I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption."