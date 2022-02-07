John Mayer Poses with Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin for His 3rd Birthday: 'Joyous Day'

John Mayer, Ben

Andy Cohen/Instagram

John Mayer shared the sweetest moment with Andy Cohen's son Benjamin Allen for his 3rd birthday.

On Friday, Cohen, 53, shared a series of photos in honor of his baby boy, including a snap of the father-son duo smiling in front of Benjamin's birthday cake.

Another photo shows the Bravo star's close friend Mayer, 44, carrying the toddler as they posed together smiling.

"Ben had the best 3rd birthday ever!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ 🍰" Cohen captioned the post before Mayer commented, "A really really special and joyous day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sweet picture was taken when Mayer joined Cohen and Benjamin at the Hollywood Walk of Fame where the television host received his star, all on the same day as Benjamin's birthday.

During Mayer's speech at the ceremony, the musician raved about his friend's devotion to fatherhood.

"I love Andy more than I can tell you," he said. "He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

RELATED: Andy Cohen Is Joined By Son Benjamin — on His 3rd Birthday — at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

John Mayer and Andy Cohen

Amy Sussman/Getty John Mayer and Andy Cohen

Cohen and Mayer have been friends for years, bonded by a shared love of the Grateful Dead, whom they went on a road trip to see back in 2015. (Mayer now performs with the latest incarnation of the band, Dead and Company.)

Their friendship has also translated into Mayer's relationship with Cohen's son.

Back in December 2020, Cohen shared an adorable photo of Mayer playing guitar for Benjamin — and he captioned it with the perfect Grateful Dead reference.

"Twinkle Twinkle > Bertha," Cohen wrote at the time, referring to the two's favorite band, which Mayer now plays with. In the photo, Mayer plays a light purple guitar while Ben watches his dad's friend strum.