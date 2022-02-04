John Mayer Lauds 'Dear Friend' Andy Cohen at Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'A Madonna Stan and a Deadhead'

John Mayer is showing some love for his close pal Andy Cohen on his special day.

Cohen, 53, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Friday, and friends — including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais, as well as the guitarist — honored him with speeches.

Mayer, 44, began his remarks by honoring Cohen's "enormous contributions to the world of entertainment."

"Andy is a classic entertainer — that's not to say that celebrities in the modern era can't be entertaining or intriguing," he said. "In fact, those are some of Andy's favorites, the unintentionally intriguing celebrities. But to be a true entertainer in today's day and age, is to hold an extremely rare position, because it is a massive commitment to the world and the entertainer's place in it."

He continued, "Life at its core is transactional, you try to earn more than you spend, experience more joy than disappointment, more hope than you do discouragement. And if you're lucky, you win the day by a thin margin, just in time to start the whole game over again. Like the greatest entertainers of all time, Andy Cohen widens that margin, eases the burden of life."

"His voice on radio, his humor and charm on his nightly late-night talk show, and his reality TV dynasty all bring a much-needed ray of sunshine into our lives. Making our morning drives a little less soul-crushing, our nights a little less lonely, and allowing us to feel as if we have a friend up there, among the Hollywood stars. Good line, right?"

"Because Andy really is the world's friend. I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on," Mayer continued, before making a Housewives crack.

"For example, when Homeland Security shows up to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot and your friend's life is suddenly in shambles, will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow? Andy is forever a Heather Gay."

True to form, the jokes rolled on, culminating in a prom pose photoshoot following the ceremony.

"He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer said. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged, and deeply devoted father."

"He's an incredible and mystifying combination of traits. Traits you'd have to find in six to 10 other already rare beings. He has the effortless suave of George Clooney, the gravitas of young Dan Rather, the fearlessness of Howard Stern, topped off with just a dash of Paul Lynde. To put it in slightly different terms, he's got the charm of Karen Huger, the depth of Kandi Burruss, and he can party like Vicki Gunvalson in Mexico."

Mayer closed on a serious note, saying, "But beneath the games and hilarious bits, there's a streak of deeply important social change that Andy Cohen has brought about in the world. It's so seamlessly executed that it might be hard to notice but because of Andy, everyone in America now has at least one gay friend. It's a kind of advocacy that those in need of a lesson in tolerance don't even realize is being taught to them. He's just ... Andy. And in his truthful living and in his truthful reporting of his life's experiences, he's softening hearts and opening minds, all while giving the world these things to enjoy."

He concluded by asking that "we all take a moment to appreciate how good for the world Andy Cohen is and how lucky we are to have him in it for many more years to come. We love you, Andy."

Cohen and Mayer have been friends for years, bonded by a shared love of the Grateful Dead, whom they went on a road trip to see back in 2015. (Mayer now performs with the latest incarnation of the band, Dead and Company.)

"John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He's one of our greatest living guitarists, and I'm regarded as the dude that stirs the s— on late-night TV," Cohen wrote in an article for Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up."

