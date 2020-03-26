John Mayer Has Fun With The Ariana Grande Version Of Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ Singalong
John Mayer made an honest mistake. He claims he was asked to participate in the infamous Gal Gadot celebrity singalong version of the John Lennon song Imagine, a somewhat ham-handed effort at comfort that was greeted like an aisle with no toilet paper by the internet mobs.
A deadpan Mayer confessed his confusion in his regular “Current Mood” online segment. “I have to come clean about something. They actually asked me to be a part of this. And I totally misunderstood the assignment.”
Instead of the 1971 John Lennon song, a wry Mayer said he thought they were requesting him to sing Imagine, a track from Ariana Grande’s 2019 album, Sweetener.
It’s easy to confuse the two songs:
John Lennon’s opening verse:
Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people living for today
Ariana Grande’s opening verse:
Step up, the two of us, nobody knows us
Get in the car like, “Skrrt”
Staying up all night, order me pad Thai
Then we gon’ sleep ’til noon
Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub
Bubbles and bubbly,
This is a pleasure, feel like we never act this regular
Mayer was kind enough to show us what his version of participation would have looked like if was used.
At the end of the short clip, Mayer says, “Am I sorry? Not even close. But, he adds, “Everything Ariana sings about sure sounds good right about now.”
Watch the Mayer parody below:
