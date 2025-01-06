John Mara hypocritically kept Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen but still preached impatience with Giants

Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants owner John Mara has no idea what he wants. More importantly, he has no clue how to make his team a relevant NFL team again. The proof is in the pudding after New York's bizarre decision to keep both head coach Brian Daboll AND Joe Schoen on Black Monday 2025.

It's one thing to give Daboll another chance. He has a track record of success with non-Daniel Jones quarterbacks, which he was forced to inherit (a.k.a. way below replacement level). I can see why he'd get another year as the Giants prepare to likely draft a quarterback. It's another to extend the rope to Schoen, who has struggled to construct the Giants' roster foundation for the future and badly bungled the Saquon Barkley free agency decision.

Mara made this perplexing fixation on continuity even worse with reporters on Monday. The owner professed that he's just about "run out of patience" with the Giants' continued failure to improve after seven losing seasons in the last eight years.

OK, sure, that makes sense but uh ... why keep Daboll and Schoen then?

John Mara is asked how long it will take for the Giants to improve:



Based on Mara's answer, the charitable explanation for this thought process is that he thinks Daboll and Schoen are closer to sustained success than the outside perception. And right now, Mara doesn't want to uproot their program and start completely over. Without any further context, I get it. Don't ruin something before it's about to blossom.

Still, one could easily argue that Daboll and Schoen are just as far away from consistently winning as a new coach and general manager would be. And with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it probably would've been better to start over rather than keep likely lame-duck leadership in place.

From this perspective, giving Daboll and Schoen an unofficial vote of confidence and then saying he's tired of losing is Mara at a loss. The rhyme or reason isn't there.

In other words, Mara is talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Outside of hitting a grand slam at quarterback with their top-three pick, hypocritical answers like this should inspire little hope in the Giants' future.

