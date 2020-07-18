John Lewis, US civil rights hero and Democratic congressman, dies at 80

Photograph: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

John Lewis, the civil rights hero and US Democratic congressman, has died at the age of 80.

Lewis, who was born on 21 February 1940 in Alabama, became a prominent leader of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he became its chair in 1963, and helped organised the March on Washington, when Martin Luther King Jr delivered his “I have a dream” speech.

John Lewis, front with arms folded, in Selma in 1965. Photograph: Anonymous/AP

In 1965, his skull was fractured by Alabama state troopers as he and others led marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, during the Selma to Montgomery protest marches for voting rights.

Lewis was elected as the congressman for Georgia’s 5th district in 1987 and held the office until his death. He announced he was being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December last year.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life,” he said at the time. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

US President Barack Obama walks alongside Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches in Selma, Alabama. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis had died from pancreatic cancer in a statement on Friday night.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, paid tribute to Lewis, saying he had fought “the good fight”.

Former president Bill Clinton said Lewis “gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all” and “became the conscience of the nation”.

Farewell, sir.



You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble.



You served God and humanity well.

Thank you.

Take your rest. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/U1cPEwfCGO











— Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020

John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020

Pelosi said: “John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation – from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years.”

John Lewis, front left, and his wife, Lillian, after he defeated Julian Bond in a runoff election for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat in Atlanta in 1986. Photograph: Linda Schaeffer/AP

“Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. As he declared 57 years ago during the March on Washington, standing in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial: ‘Our minds, souls, and hearts cannot rest until freedom and justice exist for all the people.’

“How fitting it is that even in the last weeks of his battle with cancer, John summoned the strength to visit the peaceful protests where the newest generation of Americans had poured into the streets to take up the unfinished work of racial justice.”

John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity.



Rest in power, John.



— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2020

Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said that Lewis was a “pioneering civil rights leader who put his life on the line to fight racism”.

“Congressman Lewis’ place among the giants of American history was secure before his career in Congress had even begun,” the Republican senator said in a statement. “You did not need to agree with John on many policy details to be awed by his life.

The news hits deep. And to the core. John Lewis dead. Can it really be? He had strength, courage, and heart enough for many lifetimes. We were young once. So many memories. So much distance traveled. So much further to go. Farewell my friend. We shall overcome someday. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 18, 2020

“Dr. King famously said ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice’… Our great nation’s history has only bent towards justice because great men like John Lewis took it upon themselves to help bend it. Our nation will never forget this American hero.”

