The best John Lewis deals and discounts this week, from Barbour jackets to washing machines

John Lewis & Partners has huge deals on fashion, footwear, electricals and home appliances. (John Lewis & Partners/ Yahoo Style UK)

John Lewis & Partners currently has a huge array of discounts available on select items, including big brands such as Phase Eight, Barbour, Samsung and Apple.

Which will be music to the ears of anyone looking to update their wardrobe, whether with a glamorous dress for a garden party, or a warm quilted jacket for chilly evenings.

Alongside clothing, some shoppers may want to shake up their shoe-drobe, and the department store has something on offer to suit a variety of tastes.

Others may want to splash out on new appliances for their home, in which case taking advantage of John Lewis’ reduced prices on washing machines and TV’s is a wise move.

We have compiled a selection of deals available to shop at John Lewis now, from fashion to home appliances and electrical equipment, to take the stress out of your shopping spree.

Shop the John Lewis & Partners deals

25% off Somerset by Alice Temperley

Our Top Pick: Cheetah Shirt dress | £97.50 (Was £130)


Cheetah Shirt dress

20% off Barbour 

Our Top Pick: Barbour Ariel Profile Quilted Jacket | £100 (Was £169)

Barbour Ariel Profile Quilted Jacket

20% off Phase Eight 

Our Top Pick: Phase Eight Carmen Pleated Maxi Dress | £112 (Was £140)

Phase Eight Carmen Pleated Maxi Dress

20% off John Lewis & Partners 

Our Top Pick: Tessa Light Control Thigh Slimmer Shorts | £17.60 (Was £22)

Tessa Light Control Thigh Slimmer Shorts

25% off Kin menswear

Our Top Pick: Kin Bengaline Wool Slim Fit Suit Jacket | £89.25 (Was £119)

Kin Bengaline Wool Slim Fit Suit Jacket

25% off Kin womenswear 

Our Top Pick: Kin Jersey V-Neck Gathered Back Dress | £44.25 (Was £59)

Kin Jersey V-Neck Gathered Back Dress

20% off men’s shoes 

Our Top Pick: Glympton Leather Oxford Shoes | £67.50 (Was £90)

Glympton Leather Oxford Shoes

25% off women’s shoes 

Our Top Pick: Fitflop Allegro Flat Leather Pumps | £80 (Was £107)

Fitflop Allegro Flat Leather Pumps

20% off underwear 

Our Top Pick: Fantasie Fusion Full Cup Bra | £25.60 (Was £32)

Fantasie Fusion Full Cup Bra

£100 off washing machines

Our Top Pick: JLWD1614 Freestanding Washer Dryer | £579 (Was £679)

JLWD1614 Freestanding Washer Dryer

£200 off TVs

Our Top Pick: Samsung QE55Q80T (2020) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | £1,099 (Was £1299)

Samsung QE55Q80T (2020) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

£125 off iPhones 

Our Top Pick: Apple iPhone 11 Pro | £1,074 (Was £1,195)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro