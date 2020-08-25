The best John Lewis deals and discounts this week, from Barbour jackets to washing machines

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

John Lewis & Partners currently has a huge array of discounts available on select items, including big brands such as Phase Eight, Barbour, Samsung and Apple.

Which will be music to the ears of anyone looking to update their wardrobe, whether with a glamorous dress for a garden party, or a warm quilted jacket for chilly evenings.

Alongside clothing, some shoppers may want to shake up their shoe-drobe, and the department store has something on offer to suit a variety of tastes.

Others may want to splash out on new appliances for their home, in which case taking advantage of John Lewis’ reduced prices on washing machines and TV’s is a wise move.

We have compiled a selection of deals available to shop at John Lewis now, from fashion to home appliances and electrical equipment, to take the stress out of your shopping spree.

Shop the John Lewis & Partners deals

Our Top Pick: Cheetah Shirt dress | £97.50 (Was £130)





Cheetah Shirt dress More

Our Top Pick: Barbour Ariel Profile Quilted Jacket | £100 (Was £169)

Barbour Ariel Profile Quilted Jacket More

Our Top Pick: Phase Eight Carmen Pleated Maxi Dress | £112 (Was £140)

Phase Eight Carmen Pleated Maxi Dress More

Our Top Pick: Tessa Light Control Thigh Slimmer Shorts | £17.60 (Was £22)

Tessa Light Control Thigh Slimmer Shorts More

Our Top Pick: Kin Bengaline Wool Slim Fit Suit Jacket | £89.25 (Was £119)

Kin Bengaline Wool Slim Fit Suit Jacket More

Our Top Pick: Kin Jersey V-Neck Gathered Back Dress | £44.25 (Was £59)

Kin Jersey V-Neck Gathered Back Dress More