John Lewis turnaround plan hit by two-year delay - latest updates

John Lewis posted a £59m half year loss, although it was 41pc lower than the previous year - Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

The John Lewis Partnership has said the five-year transformation plan launched by the retail group in 2020 will take two years longer than planned as it posted another half-year loss.

The group, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, saw pre-tax losses narrow by 41pc to £59m for the six months to July 29.

The group also recorded a 2pc increase in sales across the partnership to £5.8bn as it hailed higher sales on beauty and fashion but reduced demand for “technology and big ticket home items”.

John Lewis said that the “Partnership Plan” it launched in 2020 with the target of a £400m profit by 2025/26, was now going to take until 2027/28 due to “inflationary pressures”.

It added that investment into its strategy and customers was going to “take precedence” over its annual bonus for staff members.

Read the latest updates below.

07:47 AM BST

The Range buys Wilko brand, administrators confirm

The Range has agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, administrators for the collapsed retailer have confirmed.

PwC, which was hired to oversee Wilko’s insolvency last month, said it expects online operations to recommence once Wilko’s store closure programme concludes in early October.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will also see 36 workers from Wilko’s digital team transfer over to the Range.

Joint administrator Jane Steer said:

Since our appointment, the feedback from customers and wider stakeholders during this challenging period has reinforced the fact that Wilko remains a much loved and trusted brand within the UK. This sale to The Range will ensure that the wilko name lives on under their ownership and we wish The Range every success.

The shutters close on the final day of trading at the Wilko store in Barking, east London, on Tuesday - Yui Mok/PA Wire

07:42 AM BST

European gas prices rise as Australian workers ramp up strike action

European wholesale gas prices have held their gains after workers at two major Australian plants ramped up strike action.

Dutch front-month futures, the benchmark contract used by traders, have gained more than 6pc since late trading on Wednesday and rose as much as 3.2pc this morning as unions promised to ratchet up industrial action in the “coming days and weeks”.

Story continues

Chevron said it has been given notice that workers could commence rolling 24-hour walkouts as of 11pm UK time on Wednesday.

Workers had already been carrying out partial strikes for short periods of time over the last six days at the Wheatstone and Gorgon plants, which produced about 7pc of global gas supplies last year.

Although most of its output is sold in Asia, a downturn in production would force the countries on the continent to turn to the European market, squeezing supplies.

European gas is trading at around €37 per megawatt hour.

Chevron's Gorgon liquified natural gas facility, where workers are poised to ramp up strike action - Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg

07:38 AM BST

John Lewis has 'long road ahead,' says boss

Dame Sharon White hailed a five-fold increase in cash across both the John Lewis and Waitrose brands, but accepted that “transformation for the partnership will take time”.

The chairman of the John Lewis Partnership told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a long road ahead but there are lots of positive signs so far.”

John Lewis Partnership chairman Dame Sharon White - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:32 AM BST

John Lewis has 'reasons for optimism,' says boss

John Lewis revealed its pre-tax losses narrowed by 43pc from £99.2m to £56.2m in the six months to July 29.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said:

The partnership is a unique model that has been tested and come through stronger many times in our 100 year history. While change is never easy, and there is a long road ahead, there are reasons for optimism. Performance is improving. More customers are shopping with us. Trust in the brands and support for the Partnership model remain high.

07:29 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. John Lewis has blamed “inflationary pressures” for a two-year delay to its five-year turnaround plan.

It comes as the retailer announced another loss for the first six months of its financial year.

5 things to start your day

1) BP board facing questions over handling of Bernard Looney’s relationships with staff | Shock resignation of oil giant boss prompts investigation into company culture

2) Arm valued at $52bn in New York stock market listing | British microchip maker set for biggest float of 2023

3) US data giant to help build new fleet of Royal Navy warships | Palantir, founded by Trump backer Peter Thiel, signs deal with Babcock to develop Type 31 frigate

4) How Lord Browne’s ‘turtles’ gained a stranglehold over BP | Bernard Looney’s abrupt departure marks the end of the Sun King’s legacy

5) China’s great wall of debt driving ‘unsustainable’ increase in borrowing, IMF warns | Debt in the world’s second largest economy rose by 7.3 percentage points to 272pc of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022

What happened overnight

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the US in August, but not by much more than expected.

The subdued increase in prices eased worries over the likelihood of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, leading Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 to surge 1.2pc to 33,104.79.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2pc to 17,969.38 on renewed concern over China’s property sector. Major real estate developer Country Garden’s Hong Kong-traded shares sank 4.6pc ahead of a deadline for a bond repayment.

The Shanghai Composite index was flat, at 3,124.43, while Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.9pc to 2,556.60. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5pc to 7,189.70.

Wall Street delivered a mixed performance on Wednesday after fresh data showed inflation accelerated last month but not by much more than expected.

The S&P 500 nudged up 0.1pc to 4,467.44 after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2pc to 34,575.53, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3pc to 13,813.59.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.26pc from 4.27pc late Tuesday. It had swung as high as 4.34pc immediately after the inflation report.