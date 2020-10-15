This top-rated John Lewis pillow is only £10: 'I genuinely sleep better since buying this pillow'

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A good night’s sleep is the one thing we all desire after a long hard day at work.

But settling down to rest can be difficult, especially if you don’t have a comfortable pillow.

Not only will finding the right pillow help your sleep, but it will can also help alleviate any aches and pains and aid your posture.

There is one top-rated design on our radar - the Synthetic Soft Touch Washable Standard Pillow from John Lewis & Partners.

Why we rate it

The Synthetic Soft Touch Washable Standard Pillow is a medium/firm pillow and claims to provide a restful sleep for those who lie on their back or side.

The pillow is filled with mini clusters of polyester, while the cover is made from a microfibre that is soft on the skin.

Plus, this purchase is super affordable as it retails for just £10 on John Lewis & Partners.

What the reviews say

“They are nice and plump and never lose their "floofness" despite daily use. Firm but not too firm. Excellent purchase and my fussy husband finally has a pillow that he likes!”

“We refreshed all our pillows and this was my favourite.”

“Like many other people, the search for a good pillow has been tricky and at times, expensive. The medium/firm pillow is perfect for me.”

“I genuinely sleep better since buying this pillow.”

“Pillow heaven. I must have bought hundreds of pillows in my time. This one is high and full of bounce.”

“These are simply the best cushions available in London.”

