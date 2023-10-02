‘John Lewis was our ‘go to’ store – not anymore’: Telegraph readers react to Sharon White’s decision to step down

Waitrose

Dame Sharon White’s decision to step down as chairman of John Lewis by early 2025 has triggered an impassioned response from Telegraph readers.

The department store and its sister supermarket, Waitrose, are both popular among Telegraph subscribers and the fortunes of the business have been a subject of intense interest.

Readers have been getting in touch over email to express their views on Dame Sharon’s tenure, the future of the John Lewis Partnership and who should take over next.

Several readers have complained that the quality of service offered by the group has gone downhill.

Lynn Johnson in Beaconsfield writes: “Their USP of great customer service just doesn’t exist any more. I recently wanted to order some made to measure curtains, when I wanted to speak to the High Wycombe store it was totally impossible. How can you give customer service when it is impossible to communicate with their customers?

“Staff morale is lower than a snake’s belly, which was shown by their vote of no confidence in Ms White.”

Similarly, Wendy Smalls writes: “I’m pleased to see a planned change in chairperson. John Lewis used to be my store of choice as customer service was excellent and buyers did all the hard work sourcing reliable good value goods. This is no longer the case.

“Some home items can be bought elsewhere at a lower price so why buy from John Lewis? I would happily pay a small premium to be able to shop at John Lewis with the old standards back.”

Marjie Forsyth agrees, saying: “John Lewis was our ‘go to’ store for all our electronics, furniture, kitchen equipment, Christmas gifts etc. Not anymore – since they closed their store in Tunbridge Wells. If John Lewis can’t make a go of it in a place like Tunbridge Wells there really is no hope!

“As for Waitrose – I am sick and tired of empty shelves and not being able to get the items I want. We don’t shop at Waitrose for a bargain, we want quality and choice.”

Many Telegraph readers questioned why Dame Sharon, a former civil servant who ran broadcast regulator Ofcom, was appointed in the first place.

Dame Sharon White has asked the John Lewis board to start searching for her successor - Nicky Johnston

Ron Catchick writes: “Sadly, whoever decided to appoint Dame Sharon as CEO of The John Lewis Partnership made a big mistake – she needed, and does not have, retail management skills.”

Roy Jeans said a “failure to focus on the detail is what has let Dame Sharon down” and argued she was “wholly unsuited to the fast-paced and unforgiving world of retail.”

John Fothergill says her tenure has been “a total demonstration of why no one from this background of civil service should be employed in private industry.”

As for her replacement, Kenneth McNaught believes the partnership may have “already found him in the form of Will Kernan, who was recruited as their transformation consultant a few weeks ago.”

Mr McNaught says: “He is the only senior person with retail experience and knows what the customer wants from JLP [John Lewis Partnership].”

Meanwhile, Ms Johnson believes Nish Kankiwala, who was appointed John Lewis’s first chief executive earlier this year, may be a future chairman in waiting.

As for how to turn the business around, readers agree that John Lewis must refocus on the customer and their employees, who are all co-owners of the business.

Diane Hettle says: “The customer is no longer of importance compared to profit margins, employees are partners in name only.

“It used to be a joy to shop in one of the partnership stores and believe that customers and partners were valued. Sadly that is no longer the case and it certainly seems that JLP has lost what was created and nurtured over many decades by John Lewis and his son.”