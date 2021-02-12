This John Lewis silk pillowcase keeps selling out
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A silk pillowcase might have once sounded like the kind of luxury exclusively reserved for the royal family or the most extra of celebrities.
However, hairdressers, beauty gurus and all sorts of silk pillow converts will now tell you that investing in a silk case may help you see improvements in your skin, hair and quality of sleep.
Which is likely why John Lewis’ Ultimate Collection Silk Standard Pillowcase sold out on launch.
However, if you missed out the first time, the wait to get your hands on one is over, as the retailer has just relaunched the pillowcases and they are once again proving a hit with shoppers.
So much so, in fact, that only three of the 12 original colourways are left in stock.
Here’s why you should be racing to the checkout...
Why we love it:
Not only is it super-soft and made from high quality Mulberry silk, this natural bed linen is also hypoallergenic.
Silk is luxurious and soothing to the touch, plus is it non-absorbent, which means it can help prevent your hair from getting sweaty or greasy.
Oh, and it looks chic, too.
While you may think £45 is expensive for a pillowcase, other luxury alternatives by brands such as Slip cost a hefty £85.
If you want to add a pop of print to your bedroom, John Lewis’ silk pillowcase does now also come in a leopard print design.
What the reviews say:
With over 200 five-star reviews, customers certainly have a lot of praise for the pillowcase.
“Beautiful pillowcases which feel gorgeous to sleep on. I thought they would crease and show every single mark/stain but they're actually really resistant.”
“I purchased silk pillowcases following a recommendation from a friend to support sleep, enhance skin and reduce head sweating. At first I thought the product was a bit pricey, but I've got to say it has been a fantastic purchase. The quality is fantastic, it really is luxurious next to the skin. my head is kept cool throughout the night and my hair no longer gets oily. I am seriously considering buying more silk bedding.”
“Lovely addition to my bedding, can already see the reduction in the frequency I need to wash my hair.”
“Delighted with my silk pillowcase, beautiful quality and washes really well. I decided to try silk as heard it helped keep hair smoother and helping to reduce fine wrinkles... too early to tell yet but I definitely sleep better because the pillowcase keeps cool.”
“I had read about these pillowcases - thought it was a luxury purchase, but worth every penny. I sleep better, my skin feels better, put it on your wish list.”
“I've had cheaper similar products before but decided to treat myself. Lovely material. Worth the extra. Partner loves it too.”
Buy it: The Ultimate Collection Silk Standard Pillowcase | £45 from John Lewis
