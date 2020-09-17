John Lewis scraps bonus for first time since 1953

John Lewis has confirmed that staff will not receive a bonus for the first time since 1953 after it was hit by lockdown store closures.

The retailer - which also owns Waitrose - posted a huge £635m pre-tax loss for the six months to 25 July after higher costs offset a 1% rise in sales.

Its chairwoman told staff on Thursday the announcement "will come as a blow".

Even before Covid-19 hit, the chain had warned it might not pay the usual staff bonus as competition ate into profits.

The group's first-half loss was £635m once exceptional items were taken into account, including a £470m write-down in the value of its stores.

Excluding those one-off costs, the group's loss in those six months stood at £55m.

The last time that the chain, which operates as a partnership, decided not to pay a bonus to its staff was in the aftermath of World War Two.

Chairwoman Dame Sharon White said: "We came through then to be even stronger and we will do so again."

She added: "I know this will come as a blow to partners who have worked so hard this year. The decision in no way detracts from the commitment and dedication that you have shown."

The retailer said store closures during lockdown and customers buying less profitable items, such as toilet paper or laptops, had hit trade.

It estimated that in its first half, John Lewis shops took a hit of £200m in sales, while the wider group saw additional coronavirus-related costs total about £50m.

But in a statement, it said that Waitrose had seen "a return to the weekly shop", with like-for-like sales in Waitrose, which strip out the effect of new stores opening, up 10% year-on-year.

Changing shopping habits

Dame Sharon said the pandemic had brought forward changes in consumer shopping habits "which might have taken five years into five months".

In John Lewis stores, online sales increased by 73% in the six months to 25 July, "helping to offset the impact of shop closures". They now account for more than 60% of sales overall for the department store chain, up from 40% before the pandemic hit.

The group added that a shift towards increased home working had affected people's purchases, with increased sales of tablets and TVs, while sales of trousers had declined.

The chain also said that Waitrose was now delivering about 170,000 weekly food orders, up from 60,000 pre-lockdown.

Having struggled to manage competition from online rivals and slowing consumer spending, the group has, however, recently announced plans to shut stores.

In September, the group announced it would close four of its Waitrose supermarkets, with the loss of 124 jobs.

In July, it also said it would close eight John Lewis stores, in a move which put 1,300 jobs at risk.

It also recently scrapped its "never knowingly undersold" price pledge, which had been in place since 1925.

The commitment never applied to sales from internet-only retailers, which have lower costs and often undercut the High Street on price.