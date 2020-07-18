John Lewis Remembered: Ava DuVernay, Bill Clinton, Bernice King & More Mourn The “Conscience of Congress”

Presidents, Oscar nominees, potential Vice-Presidential nominees, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and other admirers tonight mourned the death of Rep. John Lewis, while also celebrating the tireless fight for justice that the civil rights icon who was later in life called the “conscience of Congress” waged until the end.

Recently profiled in the Dawn Porter directed documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, the long serving Georgia Congressman who helped organize the historic 1963 March on Washington passed away at the age of 80 after nearly year long battle with cancer. His death comes just hours after fellow civil right veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian also passed away on Friday.

Following news of Rep Lewis’ death in a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, social media burned in remembrance from all aspects of American life. They praised a man born the son of sharecroppers who went on to give blood on a bridge in Selma and be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first African-American Commender-in-chief Barack Obama:

 

