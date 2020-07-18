John Lewis Remembered: Ava DuVernay, Bill Clinton, Bernice King & More Mourn The “Conscience of Congress”

Click here to read the full article.

Presidents, Oscar nominees, potential Vice-Presidential nominees, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and other admirers tonight mourned the death of Rep. John Lewis, while also celebrating the tireless fight for justice that the civil rights icon who was later in life called the “conscience of Congress” waged until the end.

Recently profiled in the Dawn Porter directed documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, the long serving Georgia Congressman who helped organize the historic 1963 March on Washington passed away at the age of 80 after nearly year long battle with cancer. His death comes just hours after fellow civil right veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian also passed away on Friday.

Following news of Rep Lewis’ death in a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, social media burned in remembrance from all aspects of American life. They praised a man born the son of sharecroppers who went on to give blood on a bridge in Selma and be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first African-American Commender-in-chief Barack Obama:

Farewell, sir. You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble. You served God and humanity well.

Thank you.

Take your rest. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/U1cPEwfCGO — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020

Thank you for your care and kindness, your advice and understanding. Will never forget what you taught me and what you challenged me to be. Better. Stronger. Bolder. Braver. God bless you, Ancestor John Robert Lewis of Troy, Alabama. Run into His arms. https://t.co/DTUEw7cJzX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 18, 2020

John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020

As utterly heartbreaking as today is, I’m granting myself a bit of solace by imagining the combined welcome party for both Reverent C.T. Vivian and Representative John Lewis on the other side. And my friends, that is a party. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched. My friend, thank you for showing the world what #GoodTrouble looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020

No words can capture the scale of this loss — especially in this moment, when we needed him more than ever. https://t.co/juMZ8uN5z6 — John Heilemann (@jheil) July 18, 2020

Rest In Peace, John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/0ZB0FqnKQj — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 18, 2020

We have lost an American hero. John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/WqW11757Io — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2020

"History will not be kind to us. So you have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, to speak up, speak out and get in good trouble. You can do it. You must do it. Not just for yourselves but for generations yet unborn." – John Lewis#RIPJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/Xl6uWB6Ty8 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 18, 2020

.@RepJohnLewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation. Every day of his life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. pic.twitter.com/xMbfAUhLUv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Few in our nation's history did more to wrest America towards a horizon of justice than John Lewis. He was a truth teller, statesman, and patriot in the most complete sense of the word. His courage and grace are an example in our troubled times. May he Rest in Peace. — Laurene Powell Jobs (@laurenepowell) July 18, 2020

Oh how we will mourn your loss and yet strive to continue your fight for justice for us all! “We must never, ever give up! We must be brave,bold,courageous” John Lewis pic.twitter.com/bbxmQODmf1 — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) July 18, 2020

Rep.John Lewis.

A giant in the shaping of our country, this America.

When we lose a man like him, every time I find myself sitting quietly and tears for my country come forward.

A man with the greatness of John Lewis wasn't just born, he built himself into the man he was for us. pic.twitter.com/9p3sJkreYg — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 18, 2020

Good trouble. From here to November and beyond, good trouble. Link arms, y'all. pic.twitter.com/oanjKAS0fy — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) July 18, 2020

From freedom rides to a bridge in Selma, from a March on Washington to the halls of Congress, from despair to hope: John Lewis personified the never-ending pursuit of freedom and the everlasting struggle for a union made more perfect — by citizens willing to work for it. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 18, 2020

As I said in an interview back in March, some of John Lewis’s last words to me were, “Keep the fight going.” & that’s what we must do. We must all become the conscience of the nation & Congress now & challenge them to rise to this moment. & when necessary, get into good trouble. pic.twitter.com/4C58pXCn9d — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) July 18, 2020

We lost two great civil rights icons on today! There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss. Rest in power #JohnLewis and #RevCTVivian. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/oiRTRTMw1v — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 18, 2020

Tonight is good a night as ever to check out @dawnporterm’s great documentary #GoodTrouble about the life of Rep. John Lewis which was recently released on Video On Demand and in theaters. Rest in power King ✊🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/t55B5q6hKE — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 18, 2020

