John Lewis’s happy-clappy partnership model has become a millstone

John lewis store

There is lots to like about worker-owned businesses. Supporters are quick to cheer them on as fairer, and more sustainable. And there is no question they appear a lot more lovable than the private equity firms, hedge funds and investment trusts which are the typical owners of most of the rest of British industry.

The staff are more motivated, the argument goes. They are better at planning for the long term and build up tremendous loyalty from their customers, while bosses don’t overpay themselves and the rewards of the venture are shared equally between all different stakeholders.

The trouble is, for all their virtues, these companies also have some fatal weaknesses. They are far too slow to embrace change, especially if it is challenging for the staff.

There is no mechanism for ousting managers and replacing them with tougher executives. And it is very hard to raise fresh capital.

Right now, the UK’s best-known staff owned company is struggling. The blunt truth is that co-ops almost always fail eventually, and after reporting big losses John Lewis risks becoming the latest example.

In case anyone shopping at John Lewis, or its grocery chain Waitrose, was not already aware of it, the big ‘And Partners’ slogan it recently added to all of the company's branding rams home its ownership structure.

Ever since its primary founder John Spedan Lewis handed the business over to a trust to be managed for the benefit of staff, employee ownership has been a hallmark of its success. And there is no question that it helped the company's department stores and supermarkets to become part of perhaps the best-loved retail brand in the UK.

You could trust John Lewis in a way that was simply not true of most of its rivals. That was worth a lot.

While the rest of the high street was dominated by brash tycoons such as Philip Green and Mike Ashley, John Lewis was something unique.

And yet very few worker-owned companies have succeeded in the long term. We saw that with the experiments in industrial democracy in this country in the 1970s, when the likes of the Meriden motorcycle co-operative were backed with government money and state-supported soft loans, but still eventually collapsed.

Story continues

We have seen it with the repeated turmoil at the Co-op retail empire (the Co-op is owned by its customers and local societies rather than the staff, but the principle is much the same).

And we have seen it in the failure of countless similar initiatives in most major developed economies. The only really successful worker’s co-op in the world is the Spanish industrial conglomerate Mondragon, but even that has had its fair share of challenges to cope with.

None of the world’s major companies are owned by the workers.

These businesses are very resistant to change. The staff are inevitably very conservative about their own roles and working practices. They don’t want to have to learn new skills and they definitely don’t ever want to be made redundant.

All that is perfectly understandable, but sometimes a business has to adapt, and occasionally staff numbers have to be cut to make sure a company is still viable or to bring in new people with different skills.

That demands decisive and sometimes ruthless leadership, and John Lewis is sadly behind the curve. While the rest of the high street was being turned upside down by the internet, John Lewis merrily carried on opening up new department stores that were not much changed from the 1950s.

Dame Sharon White, John Lewis chairman - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

As a small concession to the 21st century, it added a ‘click and collect’ button, but that was about it. The stasis might have benefited staff - at least in the short term - but it meant the company ended up with way too many shops, many of them in the wrong places.

Management inertia does not help. The partnership's chairman Dame Sharon White is very smart, but a career in the civil service followed by a spell as a regulator is perhaps not the best training for one of the toughest jobs in retail right now.

There are lots of experienced, savvy executives who might be a better fit - Lord Rose, for example, formerly of Marks & Spencer, or Sir Dave Lewis, who helped turn around Tesco.

If John Lewis was a normal company, its shareholders would be bringing pressure to bear. At a worker-owned company, that doesn’t happen.

The structure of the business also makes it harder to solve problems by raising fresh capital. After all, why would anyone want to buy a minority stake in a company that prides itself on being run by staff rather than by outside shareholders? Will their interests have priority and will they ever be offered a dividend? Probably not.

But sometimes fresh capital is required, as John Lewis has discovered this year. It is attempting to find an outside investor but that may mean change workers will be unwilling to accept.

Worker ownership is a lovely idea. It is an attractive model of a more caring version of capitalism, and one that retains private ownership, and competition, while including far more people.

Occasionally it even works for a while. Over the medium term, however, the record is extremely poor.

That truism has been proved many times in the past - and John Lewis faces a battle to avoid being yet another victim.