John Lewis halves size of new head office as staff work from home

John Lewis is halving the size of its central London headquarters, after thousands of staff chose to continue working from home.

The partnership, which also owns Waitrose, is to move its headquarters to the Metropolitan Police’s former offices in Pimlico, nearby to its current site in London Victoria.

It will occupy 108,000 square feet at the new location, One Drummond Gate, following a refit of the site, down from the 220,000 square feet it currently has in Victoria.

The deal comes after The Sunday Telegraph earlier this year revealed plans for the retailer to more than halve the size of its headquarters, after it hired advisers Tuckerman to find the new location.

Property website React News, which first reported the deal for the Pimlico offices, said Tuckerman struck the deal for the new headquarters.

The move out of the London Victoria offices, expected to take place next summer, comes as John Lewis’s chairman Dame Sharon Lewis battles to return the retailer to profit. Earlier this year, she ramped up plans to cut costs by £600m, after warning that inflation “hit like a hurricane”.

Insiders insisted that John Lewis was not moving offices as part of efforts to cut costs, but instead was part of a broader shift to more flexible working among staff, which meant that it was only using half the space in its London Victoria site.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer at John Lewis, earlier this year said the Victoria offices were “no longer suitable for our needs”, as the partnership moved to a “blended working” policy.

He said this was more fluid than formal flexible arrangements, and included office workers having regular conversations with their manager over their work patterns.

Mr Murphy added: “We’ve discovered nothing to make us believe a blended approach isn’t workable in the long term for most ‘office’ jobs.”

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “We’re pleased to be moving to our new London office in Pimlico in 2024.

“The move will help ensure we’re well placed for hybrid working and builds on more than 80 years of having a base in the Capital. Over the coming months we’ll get the building ready for us to move in next year.”

