John Lewis faces ‘extreme challenges’ on flagship property scheme

John Lewis faces “extreme challenges” in making a paper profit on its flagship housing scheme, its advisers have warned.

A scheme to build more than 400 flats above a Waitrose in West Ealing risks costing significantly more to build than it is worth on paper.

The project threatens to deliver a negative return of £57m, planning documents show.

The official early analysis, commissioned by John Lewis Partnership, raises fresh questions about the retailer’s plans to expand into property under chairman Dame Sharon White.

Consultants Quod, which undertook the analysis, warned that the “financial viability of the scheme is extremely challenging”. It highlighted the impact of rising costs from new fire safety requirements, which came into force after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, as well as spiralling construction prices and higher interest rates. The West Ealing development is one of the first major projects to feel the effects of all three headwinds, it said.

Current estimates show the project would cost at around £240m to complete but be worth only £183m based on present-day values.

Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, said: “From a pure asset value perspective, this is the sort of development that would be very unlikely to get through a listed company’s appraisal process.”

Construction is part of Dame Sharon White's turnaround effort to revive profits

The West Ealing development is one of three housing schemes John Lewis is working on as part of chairman Dame Sharon White’s efforts to diversify the company away from retail.

John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, is aiming to make two-fifths of its profits from non-retail sources by 2030. It is in the middle of a turnaround effort, with plans to strip around £600m of extra costs out of the businesses within the next few years in order to revive profits.

The forecast bill for the West Ealing development includes the cost of building 428 flats, landscaping the area and refurbishing a Waitrose store at the base of the development.

While the project risks costing more than it would be worth to sell, executives have previously said that John Lewis will continue to own the building upon completion and rent out the flats to local residents.

Katherine Russell, head of the build to rent project at John Lewis, has said: “We are not in this to flip and generate more profit for developers. This is going to be a long-term investment.”

However, Quod’s assessments highlight the high risks associated with John Lewis’ ambitious push into a market it has little experience in.

Mr Black said John Lewis would likely view the project more positively, given that the newly refurbished Waitrose would be expected to attract more shoppers and therefore be more profitable.

The potential increase in earnings from the shop is not taken into account by Quod’s financial viability analysis, which was prepared as part of assessments of how much affordable housing is viable at the development.

Quod’s report assumes that 20pc of the properties at the West Ealing site will be classed as affordable, a level which John Lewis has said will be the minimum. It is aiming for 35pc of the flats - or around 150 - to be affordable, though it has said this target is dependent on grant funding.

A spokesman for John Lewis Partnership said: “We want to make long term commitments to our communities through our stores and building much needed new homes.

“We can take a longer term view and want to create as many affordable homes as we can for key workers such as nurses, teachers, the police and care providers.”