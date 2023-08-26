John Lewis cuts price of period knickers by 20pc in ‘pants to tax’ campaign

young women in period underwear

John Lewis and Waitrose will cut the price of period pants by a fifth amid calls to make the products more affordable.

The department store chain will lower the price of more than 30 different types of period underwear from next week, absorbing the 20pc VAT charge which applies to the garments.

It comes as campaigners push for the abolition of the so-called tampon tax to go further, exempting other products relating to women’s periods from the consumption duty.

Nicki Baggott, sanitary products buyer for Waitrose, said it was a “no-brainer” that period pants should be classified as a VAT-free period product.

She added: “It’s the right thing to do and will help our customers save money on everyday essentials.”

John Lewis is the latest retailer to join the “Say Pants to the Tax” campaign, which calls for the Government to remove the VAT that currently applies to underwear.

In 2021, then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak abolished the so-called tampon tax, meaning VAT no longer applies to women’s sanitary products.

But current rules mean that period pants – supportive underwear designed to be worn during menstruation – are classified as garments and therefore do not qualify for tax breaks.

The Say Pants to the Tax campaign was launched by Marks & Spencer and period underwear brand WUKA earlier this month.

M&S and Tesco have already said they will reduce the prices of their period underwear ranges.

In an open letter to financial secretary to the Treasury Victoria Atkins, the campaign called for period pants to be reclassified as a period product.

The letter has more than 70 signatories, including Sainsbury’s, Primark and Mountain Warehouse, as well as a raft of MPs.

Retailers said they would pass the entirety of the savings on to customers. This would mean, for example, that a three-pack of period pants at £20 would become £16.

It comes amid complaints that retailers are failing to pass on savings on sanitary products two years after the tampon tax was scrapped.

Analysis by campaigners and tax specialists previously found some retailers had increased prices for many period products by more than inflation over the last year, sparking accusations of profiteering.

In May, the Treasury said it was analysing whether the tax cut was being passed on to women by retailers as intended.

