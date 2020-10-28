John Lewis launches £850 Christmas tree that can perform musical light shows

John Lewis & Partners has launched an all singing and sparkling faux Christmas tree (not pictured, Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s tradition to put up your Christmas tree 12 days before 25 December, but many of us like to get into the festive spirit a little earlier.

John Lewis & Partners has just the thing to get us singing O Christmas Tree – in fact, they have just the thing to sing it for us.

The department store is selling an Evergreen Classic Holiday Symphony Rainbow Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, which will definitely make Christmas that extra bit joyful, due to one surprising feature.

Buy it: Evergreen Classic Holiday Symphony Rainbow Pre-Lit Christmas Tree | £850 from John Lewis & Partners

Evergreen Classic Holiday Symphony Rainbow Pre-Lit Christmas Tree More

The 7.5ft tree is fitted with 600 multi-coloured LED lights, as well as an integrated speaker – meaning it can play seven pre-programmed musical tracks with accompanying light shows.

From Deck The Halls, and O Come All Ye Faithful, to Jingle Bells, there is a variety of tracks to sing along to and keep you entertained all December.

John Lewis promises the tree is super simple and fuss-free to set up. All you have to do is connect the sections together, and when the tree is built it will light up instantly.

The Evergreen Christmas Tree is exclusive to John Lewis & Partners, and costs £850. Quite a lot more than a real tree would set you back, but it can be reused time and time again.

Now all we need to do is buy the presents and feast, and we are ready for Christmas.

