Muddy paw prints, be gone: Vax carpet cleaner hailed 'fabulous'

If you have carpets, a carpet cleaner is practically a must. It’s one of the only ways to restore them to their original shade after doing battle with muddy pet paws, dropped food or red wine stains.

After all, no one wants to be on their hands and knees scrubbing aimlessly at a mark that just won’t budge multiple times a week.

A quick online search for carpet cleaners throws up dozens of options, but there’s one that caught our eye due to the sheer volume of positive reviews.

Enter the Vax ECB1SPV1 Platinum Power Max Carpet Cleaner.

The £249+ device claims to professionally clean your home - and shoppers appear to think it does what it says on the tin.

This household essential has a seven SpinScrub feature, as well as rotating brush bars, which works to removed up to 93% of dirt embedded deep within the carpet fibres that vacuuming alone will not be able to remove.

The cleaner boasts the Platinum Power Max wash and rinse function, which means it will not leave any shampoo reside in your carpet after it has been washed, and within just an hour your carpets will be bone dry again.

The Vax also has a hand wash tool and stretch hose, which will make it easier for you to clean those hard to reach areas, such as the stairs or car seats.

Plus, it can be used on your carpets as well as upholstery, so it is no wonder is has been hailed a bestseller.

The carpet cleaner has proved to be hugely popular with shoppers, as it has racked up almost 4,000 glowing reviews, and within the last 48 hours over 100 have been purchased.

Shoppers have praised the Vax Platinum Power Carpet Cleaner for restoring their carpets to new again, while others praise it as the “best” carpet cleaner.

One review read: “I brought this last week as during lockdown, spending a lot of time at home I noticed that my carpets were looking a little mucky!! After only one go on ‘deep clean’ the results were fabulous. I have never been a fan of carpet cleaners but this has got me on side.”

Another shared: “This is the best Carpet cleaner I have ever used - and I should know as I own a pub - quick and really easy to refill and empty - best to use rinse mode to remove the top layer of dirt first then wash mode after few days - well done Vax.”

A third added: “Everybody in the household remarked how clean the carpets appeared after cleaning. It even felt restored to when it's new when walking on it for a brief while. I have a baby and toddler who enjoy dropping milk on the carpet, and although it won't be perfect, it’s comforting knowing my machine can pick up a lot of the dirt that hides in the carpets. Would recommend this.”

However, some shoppers have noted the cleaner is quite heavy, as it weighs 9.6kg.

The Vax Carpet Cleaner retails for £249 and is available to buy online at John Lewis & Partners.