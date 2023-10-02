John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down after five years

Dame Sharon White

John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White is to step down after five years, making her the shortest-serving chair in the partnership's near 100-year history.

Dame Sharon's five-year term ends in February 2025. She has told the board she will not seek a second term.

The partnership reported a loss of £234m last year, forcing it to scrap the annual staff bonus.

She said the chain was "making progress" in its transformation but admitted there was a "long road ahead".

Her five-year term as chair will be the shortest in John Lewis's history. Her predecessors each served between 13 to 26 years.

Dame Sharon, who was the first woman to lead John Lewis, had faced controversy after she considered breaking the historic employee-owned structure of the partnership, which also owns Waitrose, by selling a stake to outside investors to raise money to invest in the partnership.

That plan was eventually shelved.

"Having led the Partnership through the pandemic and the worst of the cost of living crisis, it is important that there is now a smooth and orderly succession process and handover," Dame Sharon said.

Dame Sharon was "the wrong person to chair" John Lewis, according to retail analyst Neil Saunders from GlobalDataRetail.

"She didn't cause all of the issues the company faces, but she's also done much damage," he posted on X.

"Her ill-advised, and now backtracked on, view that outside equity might be brought in, hurt the morale of partners and showed a lack of understanding of what makes JLP special.

"Her lack of retail experience and her civil service background have, quite bluntly, not served the company well. The next chairman of JLP needs to have both the qualities she lacked."

The board is expected to announce her successor next year.

Story continues

Asked by the BBC in June about complaints that stores' customer service was getting worse, Dame Sharon admitted "there's more to do".

In that interview, she defended her economist and civil service background, saying that her predecessors at John Lewis had included someone from the civil service and one from an army background.

She said her non-retail experience reflected John Lewis's "unusual structure" of its decision-making, which was more democratic.

Recently, it was reported that Waitrose was considering selling off a number of stores and leasing them back to raise cash.

Two weeks ago, the partnership announced losses had narrowed to £59m for the first six months of the year.

At the time John Lewis said its plan to return to "sustainable" profit would take two years longer than planned, as a result of rising business costs and larger-than-expected investment requirements.

The group also said its modernisation plans would "take precedence" over its staff bonus.

When John Lewis said in March that it would not pay a staff bonus after a "very tough" 2022, it was only the second time it had failed to do so since the scheme began in 1953.

The department store has faced stiff competition in recent years on the High Street, resulting in a series of store closures, while its supermarket chain Waitrose has also underperformed.

You may also be interested in: