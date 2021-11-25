John Lewis Black Friday deals 2021: Best deals on headphones, clothing and more

(ES Composite)

Smart shoppers know that the time to empty the piggy bank is upon us - Black Friday is here.

For the uninitiated, this epic shopping weekend is the best time to cross off items on your shopping list, from TVs, tech and mattresses to beauty must-haves. You can even save on your favourite alcohol and wipe pounds off the cost of next year’s holiday.

John Lewis has been running Black Friday sales for years now, and thanks to its Never Knowingly Undersold promise, offers some of the most competitively priced products around.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

The date moves around every year, this year its November 26.

Black Friday first started the day after Thanksgiving as families took advantage of huge seasonal sales just before Christmas. Knowing a good thing when it saw it, retailers extended the sales bonanza across the Atlantic and is now a fixture for many bargain-hunting Brits on a mission to make their festive budget go further.

Cyber Monday rounds off the four-day sale on November 29 .

What Black Friday deals can I expect from John Lewis this year?

Time is money, especially over Black Friday when the race is on to get the best deals before they sell out. Instead of trawling through John Lewis’ site, we’ve put together a roundup of the best of the department store’s offers.

From pricey items like flatscreen TVs and mattresses to treat yo’self impulse buys such as a new fragrance and fun party shoes, we’ll show the best deals to snap up before they go.

The deals have begun filtering in for John Lewis’ Black Friday event this year, here are the best things to buy on sale right now.

Quick links for John Lewis Black Friday sale

Scroll on for our hit list

Oculus Quest 2, All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset and Controller

Instead of a discount, John Lewis is throwing in a freebie with all sales of the Oculus Quest 2. Get a voucher to spend in-store or online to the value of £50 with every purchase. Comes with a two-year guarantee.

Buy now £299.00, John Lewis

BaByliss Opulence Hair Straightener

Get 55 per cent off the cost of this pair of BaByliss hair straighteners, which will bring gloss and gleam to your crowning glory whether you're using it for ironing locks straight or adding a soft curl. The advanced ceramics heating system means the plates heat up quickly while three temperature settings shield your strands from extreme heat. It's multi-voltage too, so suitable for taking on foreign holidays.

Now just £36

Buy now £36.00, John Lewis

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepans and Frying Pan Set, 4 Pieces

As one of the best cookware brands in the game, Le Creuset needs no introduction. Now you can get your hands on a four-set of the brand's stainless steel saucepans and frying pans for 40 per cent off the RRP. Whether you need to replace your worn out, burned bottom sets or just want some new additions to expand your cooking repetoire, Le Creuset hits the mark.

Now: £317.40

Buy now £317.40, John Lewis

Beats Solo³ Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Red

How does this Black Friday deal sound? Save £41 on the usual price of Beats noise-cancelling headphones and listen to your favourite tunes day and night if you want thanks to the 40 hour battery life. The wireless design operates via Bluetooth, and comes in black and rose gold if these bright red pair aren't quite your bag.

Was: £170, now: £128.97

Buy now £129.00, John Lewis

Clinique for Men Daily Essentials Set for Oily Skin Skincare Gift Set

Great skincare for the boys, now at 50 per cent off the RRP. Whether he's new to lotions and potions or understands the importance of a great moisturiser, Clinique's gift set is the boost his bathroom cabinet needs. This one is formulated for oily skin, but there's a set for regular skin too at the same price.

Was: £84, now: £42

Buy now, John Lewis

Barbour Utility Waxed Jacket, Olive

Pairing fashion with function, this olive-hued Barbour jacket will make an excellent shield against whatever the British winter throws at you. Available in sizes 8 - 18, it’s been treated to 20 per cent off.

Buy now £159.20, John Lewis

TOM FORD Glow Tone Up Foundation SPF 40 Hydrating Cushion Compact Foundation, 09 Deep Bronze

Luxury beauty gets the Black Friday treatment over at John Lewis; get this Tom Ford foundation for less this shopping event. Offering an expensive, just-stepped-off-a-yacht glow, the lightweight formula gives sheer coverage as well as SPF40 protection.

Was: £66, now: £46.20

Buy now £46.20, John Lewis

See By Chloé Mini Hana Leather Satchel Bag, Cement Beige

A satchel bag is the perfect day time accessory to keep your essentials safe. Now 20 per cent off.

Buy now £220.00, John Lewis

Dolce & Gabbana Fruit Collection Pineapple Eau de Toilette, 150ml

You can now get this D&G fragrance to freshen up your scent wardrobe with 20 per cent off the RRP.

Buy now £120.00, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Silk Oxford Pillowcase, Ivory

Did you know that a silk pillowcase can help reduce damage to hair and skin while you sleep? Wake up looking and feeling your best with this Oxford pillow case, available in white and ivory shades. Now 20 per cent off .

Now: £36

Buy now £36.00, John Lewis

Humanscale Diffrient World Task Office Chair, Black

Whether WFH is becoming a permanent thing for you or you just need an ergonomic office chair for your home office, grab a great deal at John Lewis where there's 20 per cent off on selected computer chairs. Humanscale's is part of the deal and comes in a range of colours to suit your interiors. Adjustable, reclinable and fitted with mesh panels to improve airflow, it will help keep your posture in check.

Now: £463.20

Buy now £463.20, John Lewis

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic

There are pots and pans, and then there's Le Creuset cookware - it's just a cut above. Get your hands on this stoneware set for 40 per cent less.

Now: £148.20

Buy now £148.20, John Lewis

Aspinal of London The Trunk Croc Leather Grab Bag, Black

This chic boxy bag from Aspinal is now 20 per cent off the RRP

Buy now £440.00, John Lewis

NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Bike

If you're looking to get a head start on your fitness goals, you're on the right track at John Lewis. Head to the department store's website to find this exercise bike which comes with a screen so you can follow online routines and get the most from your workout. Comes with a two year guarantee.

Was: £1,799, now: £1,299

Buy now £1299.00, John Lewis

OUAI Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo, 474ml

Treat your pooch to a salon-worthy clean thanks to Aussie haircare brand OUAI. It has this gentle pet shampoo on sale at 20 per cent off.

Buy now £20.00, John Lewis