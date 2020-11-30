John Lewis Black Friday 2020 UK: 14 majorly discounted brands you can still shop

Yahoo Style UK team
·5 min read

If you feel like you didn’t make the most of the Black Friday sales last week, today is your last chance to grab yourself a bargain.

John Lewis has now extended its Black Friday sale, with deals spanning across home, fashion, gifts and clothing. Plus, the store is also offering extra reductions on electrical items for Cyber Monday.

The department store stocks hundreds of coveted brands, from high-end fashion brands such as Mulberry and Coach, to Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more. So, if you want to do all your sale shopping in one place, it’s probably the best place to scroll through first.

Whether you’re after a new laptop, a holiday dress, Duchess of Cambridge-inspired trainers, or even a new vacuum cleaner, here are 14 majorly discounted brands at John Lewis right now.

Coach | Shop here

Want to buy a designer handbag for a loved one this Christmas? Or, maybe you just want to treat yourself. Coach has 30% off a huge variety of coveted handbags.

Top Pick: Coach Tabby Large Leather Shoulder Bag | £276.50 (was £359) - 30% off

Mulberry | Shop here

This iconic British brand rarely has such a big sale on, which is why we are so excited to stock up on must-have accessories like this leather laptop case - with a cool 30% off.

Top pick: Mulberry City Heavy Grain Leather Laptop Case | £385 (Was £550) - 30% off

Mulberry City Heavy Grain Leather Laptop Case
Mulberry City Heavy Grain Leather Laptop Case

Apple | Shop here

Anytime an Apple product is on sale it piques our interest and there’s plenty to love about the current Apple deals over at John Lewis. From AirPods to MacBooks and phone covers too, stock up on your Apple needs for a fraction of the price.

Top pick: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch | £879 (Was £999) - 12% off

Samsung | Shop here

We’re loving this pretty Samsung Galaxy S20 phone (currently £100 off the original price). But there’s plenty more to browse for all your appliance needs. Fancy a new telly? A washing machine? Or even a fridge? Samsung has you covered.

Top pick: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone | £499 (Was £599) - 17% off

Barbour | Shop here

Known for it’s long-lasting, versatile clothing, Barbour even counts the Duchess of Cambridge as a fan - she’s often seen sporting her own Barbour jacket. With 20% off, now is the perfect time to invest in a new winter coat.

Top pick: Barbour Utility Waxed Jacket | £159.20 (Was £199) - 20% off

Dyson | Shop here

Vacuum cleaners are a household essential and not many brands do them better than Dyson. Luckily they have a slew of vacuums currently included in the John Lewis sale, many now down to under £200.

Our top pick: Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner | £199.99 (Was £249.99) - 20% off

L.K.Bennett | Shop here

Searching for a Christmas day dress to cheer up your 2020? High end clothing store L.K.Bennett is sure to have an option to suit you, and currently you can get up to 67% off.

Top pick: L.K.Bennett Mimi Dress, Pink/Multi | £140 (Was £425) - 67% off

Timberland | Shop here

Timberland is perhaps best known for its chunky waterproof boots, but this footwear brand actually boasts a wide range of shoes and boots for all scenarios and styles. If you’re in need of a new pair of waterproof boots we suggest you snap them up now with 20% off.

Top pick: Timberland Larchmont Leather Chelsea Boots | £104 (Was £130) - 20% off

Somerset by Alice Temperley | Shop here

We might not be able to afford an Alice Temperley gown, but we can certainly afford one of the beautiful designs from the brand’s more affordable Somerset collection.

Featuring a range of bright, bold colours, prints and patterns, Temperley’s flattering dresses now have up to 40% off.

Top pick: Somerset by Alice Temperley Floral Maxi Dress | £78 (Was £130) - 40% off

Ralph Lauren | Shop here

Ralph Lauren is recognised the world over, but they’re so much more than just polo shirts with giant emblems on. John Lewis has a wide range of clothing, footwear and accessories by the brand, which are now down to half-price.

Top pick: Ralph Lauren RL8146 Oval Sunglasses, Tortoise | £104.50 (£Was £209) - 50% off

Phase Eight | Shop here

With contemporary prints and easy silhouettes, Phase Eight know what they’re doing when it comes to statement dresses and prints. We currently love these brightly-coloured cropped trousers, which have a whopping 78% off.

Top pick: Phase Eight Bronwyn Cropped Trousers | £17.62 (Was £79) - 78% off

Hobbs | Shop here

From flattering work tops to striking occasionwear, Hobbs is definitely worth a scroll through, as you can get up to 80% off right now.

Top pick: Hobbs Jennifer Jumpsuit | £41.25 (Was £189) - 78% off

Superga | Shop here

Another favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as a whole host of other celebrities, Superga knows what it’s doing when it comes to super-comfy, supportive footwear. And with 20% off, there’s no time like the present to upgrade your white trainers.

Top pick: Superga 2843 Comflea Leather Leopard Print Trainers | £64 (Was £80) - 20% off

Whistles | Shop here

Whistles’ timeless pieces now have up to 58% off, from dresses to loungewear, there’s bound to be something you’ll want to add to your basket.

Top pick: Whistles Animal Jersey Flippy Dress | £41.65 (Was £99) - 58% off

Visit our Black Friday UK 2020 hub for more deals you won’t want to miss.

