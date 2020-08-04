This is the chicest summer pyjama set we've ever seen - and it's under £40

Who says pyjamas aren't chic? This matching set from John Lewis will change their mind. (Yahoo Style UK)

We used to think of pyjamas as one of the more irrelevant parts of our wardrobe.

They mainly sat folded up under our pillows, until we put them on five minutes before turning off the lights and going to sleep.

But times have changed, and now that we’re at home most days, our pyjamas have become more of a wardrobe staple than our jeans.

And we’re not the only ones who are looking at our PJs in a new light.

You might have noticed that people are parading their pyjamas on Instagram, spending more money on new sets and generally just taking more pride in their bedroom attire than ever before.

The only problem is, uber-chic PJs can set you back a fairly large amount, with designer bedwear brands popping up left, right and centre.

So, when we found out this super-soft John Lewis & Partners Aria Modal Pyjama Set costs £39, we couldn’t help but shout it from the digital rooftops.

Why we love them:

The pyjama set, currently a bestseller on the John Lewis website, offers a flattering fit and comes in an elegant grey or dreamy navy colour.

Not only do they look good, they’re also super-soft and breathable, meaning they are perfect for both warmer and cooler nights, as well as for wearing to your home office.

What the reviews say:

“These PJs are very soft and comfortable - ideal for lounging!”

“Soft, stylish, flattering and breathable, these are amazing and well well well worth the money. I’m a fairly generous 12-14 and they fit and flatter perfectly in a size 12. I’m a shortie at 5”3 so to be expected, they are quite long but not too problematic. I’m so disappointed they don’t come in other colours but I’m very tempted to buy another pair in the same colour anyway, they are so comfy!”

“Best pyjamas ever! The softest pyjamas I’ve ever owned.”