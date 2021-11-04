John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 review: Sweet but not cloying, it sticks to a tried-and-tested formula

This year, for the first time, I became one of the festive elect - by which, of course, I mean that I got the chance to watch the John Lewis Christmas advert hours before its big online debut.

An email landed in my inbox, filled with some pretty cloak-and-dagger (or perhaps, as we’re talking John Lewis, ‘tasteful wool throw and stainless steel knife set’ would be more fitting) instructions about how to find the screening space - turn left at fitted kitchens, right past the lovely wooden desks, that sort of thing - where this year’s most anticipated release (sorry, Bond) would be unveiled.

The advert itself? It’s sweet but not too cloyingly saccharine, and avoids the temptation to go full tearjerker. Looking out the window of his school bus, a teenager spots a spaceship crashing out of the sky, then hotfoots it to some woods, where he meets a young alien named Skye. He teaches her everything she needs to know about the festive season, she has a near miss involving a mince pie case and he gives her a Christmas jumper, before she inevitably has to return to the other side of the galaxy.

It certainly sticks to the tried-and-tested formula of Christmas ads gone by (though this time they’ve refrained from throwing in a cute creature designed to sell thousands of cuddly toys) right down to the radio-friendly cover version that plays throughout: this time it’s a slowed-down, synth-free version of Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams, recorded by rising star Lola Young.

(PA)

After the furore around their recent home insurance ad featuring a little boy wearing a dress wreaking havoc on his parents’ house (one screaming headline reckoned it represented “everything that’s wrong with modern Britain,” which seems a stretch - it did, however, get banned by the FCA for being “potentially misleading”) it’s hardly surprising that the brand has reverted to cosy type. The last thing John Lewis needs just before Christmas is to be a talking point for the wrong reasons.

They can’t win, really. Go traditional, like this, and they’ll get complaints that it’s either not weepy enough (save yourselves for the Adele album, I say) or too similar to past efforts. Go a bit off-piste and they’ll be branded “woke” and accused of killing Christmas. Perhaps that’s the inevitable consequence of turning 60 or so seconds of footage into a major cinematic event. The circus around a bit of film designed to shift cosy knitwear and kids toys’ is objectively bonkers - what does it say about us as a nation (myself, of course, included) that we get so embarrassingly het up about a bit of glossy marketing?

