10 brands that have up to 50% off at John Lewis right now

Brands that have up to 50% off at John Lewis right now. (Getty Images)

If you’re anything like us then you will have started your big wardrobe spring clean a little while ago.

Having a purge of all the items you no longer wear and giving them to people who will wear them or donating them to places that can put them to good use is always a good feeling.

But you know what a wardrobe spring clean also means?

We now have more space in there to add a few key pieces back in to help add new prints, patterns or colours to our existing outfit options.

Which is why we were super excited to hear that John lewis are offering up to 50% off a range of fashion brands across the site.

From iconic British brands like Mulberry and Barbour to footwear specialists such as Superga and Timberland, we’ve picked out our favourite brands and our favourite pieces to get you off to a good start.

10 brands that have up to 50% off

Barbour | Shop here

The Duchess of Cambridge has often been seen sporting her own Barbour jacket, and the countrified brand is known for it’s long-lasting, versatile clothing - often passed down between generations.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Scout's Early Years Pilot. (Getty Images)

Our top pick: Barbour Ender Waxed Cotton Jacket | Was £179, Now £89.00

L.K.Bennett is a British accessible luxury brand defined by its cultural heritage. Its collections of clothing, shoes and accessories are all designed in its London-based head office and beautifully-made with a focus on luxury materials and expert craftsmanship.

Top pick: Runa 1940s Floral Print Silk Dress | Was £295, Now 147





Timberland | Shop here

Timberland is perhaps best well-known for its chunky waterproof boots, but this footwear brand actually boasts a wide range of shoes and boots for all scenarios and styles.

Top pick: Amhurst Knit Oxford Trainers | Was £80, Now £40

Somerset by Alice Temperley | Shop here

We might not be able to afford an Alice Temperley gown, but we can certainly afford one of the beautiful designs from the brand’s more affordable Somerset collection.

Featuring a range of bright, bold colours, prints and patterns, this collection plays with lines and silhouettes to create interesting and flattering pieces.

Top pick: Star Print Midi Shirt Dress | Was £99, Now £49

Ralph Lauren | Shop here

Ralph Lauren is recognised the world over, but they’re so much more than just polo shirts with giant emblems on.

John Lewis has a wide range of clothing, footwear and accessories by the brand, ranging from occasion-wear to everyday outfit choices.

Top pick: Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Short Sleeve Oxford Shirt | Was £75, Now £37.50

Phase Eight | Shop here

With contemporary prints and easy silhouettes, Phase Eight know what they’re doing when it comes to statement dresses and prints. They also do a great, Burberry-esque, trench coat - also currently in the sale!

Top pick: Louise Cropped Trousers | Was £59, Now £45

Mulberry | Shop here

This iconic British brand rarely has such a big saving sale on, which is why we were so excited to see their classic Bayswater totes as well as smaller options were all included.

Top pick: Mulberry Small Bayswater Zipped Silky Calf Leather Tote Bag | Was £1,250, Now £875

Hobbs | Shop here

From flattering work tops to striking occasionwear, Hobbs is a British highstreet staple that is all about using high-quality fabrics to create longlasting clothing.

Top pick: Frederica Shirt Dress | Was £149, Now £109

Superga | Shop here

Another favourite of the Duchess of Cambrige, as well as a whole host of other celebrities, Superga knows what it’s doing when it comes to super-comfy, supportive footwear.

Top pick: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Canvas Trainers | Was £55, Now £27

Whistles | Shop here

Whistles is a contemporary fashion brand, based in London. A shopping destination for the busy, dynamic woman, they create timeless pieces with an intelligent sense of design

Top pick: Zinnia Floral Shirt | Was £139, Now £69