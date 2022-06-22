John Lennon admitted the Beatles ‘weren’t good musicians’

Daniel Capurro
·4 min read
John Hill (right) is pictured interviewing John Lennon (middle) in 1964 - Charlotte Graham/Charlotte Graham
John Hill (right) is pictured interviewing John Lennon (middle) in 1964 - Charlotte Graham/Charlotte Graham

As Sir Paul McCartney prepares to take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, he might pause for a moment and think how far he’s come since the days when John Lennon thought the Beatles barely qualified as musicians.

That’s the surprising claim made by Lennon in a never-before-broadcast recording that is up for auction this Friday.

The recording was the work of John Hill, a college art student in Hull in November 1964 who interviewed the Beatles before they played at the ABC Cinema in the city.

It was the height of the Beatles' early fame and came a few months after their first visit to the United States had triggered Beatlemania across the Atlantic.

In the recording, Lennon equivocates over whether the band are true musicians, denying that they are good, and also claims he’d rather be rich than have a normal life.

Asked by Mr Hill whether the band were musicians or simply entertainers, the Liverpudlian said: “I’ve never thought about it really but we don’t count ourselves as good musicians, so I suppose we’re entertainers . . . but we don’t entertain much ‘cos we just stand there, so I suppose we must be musicians. We’re in the union anyway.”

Auctioneer William Duggleby with the original artefacts that are being sold on Friday at the auction in Scarborough - Charlotte Graham
Auctioneer William Duggleby with the original artefacts that are being sold on Friday at the auction in Scarborough - Charlotte Graham

Mr Hill, who was not studying journalism and did not have shorthand, happened to have access to one of the earliest portable recorders available in Britain.

Lennon was known for his spikey, sarcastic and often nonsensical responses to interviewers. However, something about Mr Hill appeared to disarm the global superstar. Mr Hill believes it may have been the recorder itself, which Lennon found captivating.

“I managed to hive John Lennon off [from the group] because he was fascinated with the tape recorder because he was quite keen in many ways with the technology,” he said.

The pair sat in a corner chatting while the rest of the band were off playing the piano on the other side of the room. At one point, Lennon even held the microphone while Mr Hill sorted his equipment.

The eight-and-a-half-minute recording reveals a remarkably candid and chatty Lennon.

“Somebody told me it sounds like two old mates having a chat,” Mr Hill told The Telegraph.

As well as dismissing the band’s musicianship, Lennon also opened up about how he preferred the trappings of fame to an ordinary life.

Asked by Mr Hill if, were he to be reincarnated, he would choose to be a Beattle again or an ordinary person, Lennon responded: “Whatever I'd be, I’d choose to be rich.”

John Lennon signing an art print alongside then college student John Hill - Charlotte Graham
John Lennon signing an art print alongside then college student John Hill - Charlotte Graham

When Mr Hill responded by asking “if he didn’t find all this Beatles business rather tiring? You can't walk out on the street. You can't go and have a drink,” Lennon interrupted, saying: “Who wants to walk down the street? I can have a drink whenever I like”.

Lennon then added that he could still mix with ordinary people, “because all the ordinary people I knew before are mainly the Beatles and a few other people”.

The interview happened entirely by chance, explained Mr Hill.

“I bought tickets for the show. And then Mike, the principal of my college said ‘are you going to the show tonight? Tell you what, why don't you write a story about it when you get back?’”

He secured a press pass for Mr Hill, who then borrowed the recorder and a handful of blank tapes from a friend.

He later got to stand in the orchestra pit alone, “with huge burly rugby players [as security] holding these screaming girls back” and record the Beatles performing.

Mr Hall, a retired teacher of 75, sold the recording and the equipment with which he made it in 2014, to little fanfare. It is now being sold again. Mr Hill told The Daily Telegraph he was avoiding looking up how much it sold for, for fear that it might sell for vastly more this time.

“I shan’t be very pleased if it goes to somebody for thousands and thousands of pounds in the USA or something,” he said.

The estimated sale price is £3,000-£4,000. The copyrighted recording, a transcript and the portable recorder are being auctioned as a single lot by David Duggleby auctioneers in Scarborough.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • CHL announces new Memorial Cup point system hours before 2022 tournament begins

    TORONTO — The Canadian Hockey League announced a new point system for the Memorial Cup hours before the start of the 2022 tournament. Teams will now earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss during the six-game round-robin portion of the tournament. Previously, teams were awarded two points for a win and no points for a loss, regardless of whether the game went to overtime. The CHL also announced that sudden-death overtime will be p

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.