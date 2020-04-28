John Leguizamo’s NGL Collective Launches Stay-At-Home Latinx-Driven #UnidosTogether Initiative

Click here to read the full article.

NGL Collective (New Generation Latinos), a media company founded by actor John Leguizamo and David Chitel, has launched #UnidosTogether, a new initiative that will utilize various cross-platform brands and celebrities in order to unite, empower and entertain diverse communities with content while they shelter-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the #UnidosTogether site, audiences will have access to curated cultural entertainment for the Latinx community and beyond. This includes weekly live-streaming celebrity interviews recipes from Latinx chefs, live artist/DJ listening parties, content from fashion and wellness influencers, as well as financial experts to provide a range of live education and entertainment programming while the world is social distancing. It will also include the newly launched podcast Hispanicize Hangout.

Those set to participate in #UnidosTogether include Leguizamo, Danay Garcia (Prison Break, Fear the Walking Dead), Daniella Alonso (Dynasty), Rafael De La Fuente (Dynasty, Empire), Julissa Bermudez (Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne), Adam Rodriguez (Penny Dreadful), Eddie Garza (TV Chef and Senior Manager of Food For the Humane Society) and more.

“At NGL Collective we believe it’s our responsibility to do a little something extra to give back to the community that gives us so much, and help spread a little joy, comfort and dare I say, fun during these uncertain times,” said Chitel. “Our sincere hope is that #UnidosTogether in some way brings a sense of inspiration about the collective power of the Latinx community and what we can achieve together, no matter what obstacles the world presents.

NGL Collective is a pioneer of new media and entertainment that connects advertisers and New Generation Latinos through video across platforms in-language, in-culture, and in-context. NGL operates the following brands that are part of #UnidosTogether:

Hispanic Kitchen: The ideal venue to reach Latinx cuisine enthusiasts who cherish the many different dishes, foods and traditions of their homelands. Hispanic Kitchen features thousands of recipes and cooking tips for those who visit the site, follow on social media and/or sign up for our e-newsletter.

Latina Moms: The leading destination for the modern mamá. Our panel of leading Latina social influencers and celebrities cover the latest in beauty, fashion, parenting tips, style, relationships, career and all the issues that matter most to Latina moms.

Hispanicize: The largest and most iconic Latinx on/offline platform of its kind featuring top Latinx influencers, content creators, celebrities, entrepreneurs and top executives across media, marketing and entertainment. Hispanicize draws thousands of attendees to our live events every year, supported by our digital footprint and proprietary social AI technology to amplify our content across social media.

