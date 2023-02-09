John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti

John Legend says the road to welcoming his new baby girl with his wife Chrissy Teigen wasn't easy.

On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "All of Me" crooner, 43, got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter Esti Maxine and why they think it's helpful to others to be open about their struggles.

"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told host Jennifer Hudson. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."

Legend and Teigen, 37, are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½. They previously suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020.

"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend continued. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles

Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (L); The couple's children Esti, Luna and Miles

He also said that he and his wife had been concerned for a bit about whether Luna and Miles would take to the new baby.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," he said. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," the proud mama wrote in her caption.

The EGOT winner shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy."

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word … ," he concluded.

Legend opens up about supporting his wife and caring for the new baby amid the release of his new stripped-down album Legend (Solo Piano Version) in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

"Obviously I can't breastfeed her," he says. "So I help feed when we use the bottle. I'm happy to change diapers. I'm good at burping her, too."

He adds that he "just started singing to [Esti] a little bit," though "Chrissy's good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break."

