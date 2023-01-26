John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'

John Legend is showing off his newborn baby girl, Esti Maxine.

The 44-year-old crooner smiled as he posed for the Instagram snap while holding Esti, who was born earlier this month.

Legend is wearing a cozy turtleneck sweater, and little Esti — whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — is bundled up in what appears to be a pink hoodie. The baby has her tiny palm held up to her face.

"Our new love," Legend captioned the photo.

On Tuesday, the world got to see Esti's face for the first time as Teigen shared a close-up of the baby.

"Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet shot.

The newborn was asleep and wrapped in a gray blanket and appeared to be cradling her head in the photo.

The proud father confirmed the news of their baby's birth hours after his child's arrival while chatting with a crowd during a private concert on Jan. 13.

"What a blessed day," he said, adding that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

The couple gave the world a first glimpse of the newest family member six days later on Jan. 19 with a sweet photo alongside her siblings, 6-year-old Luna and Miles, 4.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," the 37-year-old said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."