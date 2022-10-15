John Legend Shares Adorable Family Video — See Their Matching Outfits!

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
John Legend Family Video
John Legend Family Video

John Legend/instagram

John Legend has unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket — and debuted it with a family video on Instagram!

Legend, 43, and wife Chrissy Teigen tried on their jackets alongside their children, Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, in the video posted Friday.

The "All of Me" singer wrote in the post's caption, "Luna, Miles and Mommy approve the new LEGEND jackets!"

In the video, the family is seen taking photos of each other with a disposable camera while stylishly rocking the white jackets that have the word "Legend" appropriately written on the back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

The jackets were designed by fashion stylist David Thomas.

RELATED:  All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids

Thomas, 56, has frequently collaborated with the 12-time Grammy winner. Legend has donned Thomas' designs at events ranging from concert appearances to his time as a mentor on The Voice.

Their new collaboration comes a month after LEGEND, his eighth studio album, was released.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David ThomasX (@davidthomasx_)

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline

It is an exciting time for Legend and his family. Teigen announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said at the time. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound of Baby on the Way — See the Pic!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about being grateful along her journey.

Noting that she will now "enter everything with a lot of hope" following the loss of Jack, Teigen said, "I think with a lot of things that happened to me, when you've seen the worst, or you've been through something incredibly hard, you almost feel ready for anything."

Latest Stories

  • Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

    The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes

  • Miscarriage: What happens and where to find support

    Around one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage – but the fact they're so common doesn't lessen the pain. Here's where to find support.

  • Murdoch moves to reunite companies that own Fox News and the Wall Street Journal

    Rupert Murdoch is exploring a combination of Fox News and News Corp. nearly 10 years after they split up.

  • Scottie Barnes names the best dancers on the Raptors

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes updates how his ankle feels, the keys to his transition offence, why he started a YouTube channel and names the best dancers on the team.

  • Hailey Bieber's Fall Uniform Involves an Oversized Leather Jacket and a Micro Miniskirt

    Hailey Bieber is taking on fall with a wardrobe that plays with proportions and silhouettes.

  • Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Happy to Celebrate' Husband Brendan McLoughlin on His Birthday

    "A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals, fitness, sunshine, home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me," Lambert wrote in the birthday tribute

  • Kate Hudson reveals mother Goldie Hawn was there for the birth of her children: ‘It was like out of a comedy’

    Hudson shares her three children with three different fathers

  • Jamie Chung Reveals the 'Family Affair' Halloween Costume She Has Planned for Her Twin Boys

    Acting as Shipt’s Halloween Hosting Specialist, Jamie Chung opens up about her and husband Bryan Greenberg's Halloween plans with their twin boys, who turn 1 this month

  • China Has a Drone Army to Fight Off Wildfires. So Why Doesn’t America?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a scene reminiscent of the orange haze that doused the ruins of Las Vegas in Blade Runner 2049: Menacing wildfires ripped through the mountainous forests surrounding the 31 million residents of Chongqing, threatening to torch the towering office buildings and high-rise apartments of southwest China’s largest city. The fast-moving fire, which was triggered by a record heatwave and drought, also presented a serious challenge for fir

  • Yolanda Hadid Shares Advice She Gives Her Kids About Managing Their Mental Health

    "I worry for them," the mom of three shares exclusively with PEOPLE

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • McDavid scores hat trick, adds assist to fuel Oilers' 5-3 comeback win over Canucks

    EDMONTON — After a sluggish start to its regular-season opener, Edmonton eventually found its way by orchestrating a huge comeback to win. Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Oilers battled from a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. “It was just not a good start for our group. It was the first game and maybe there was a little bit of jitters,” McDavid said. “It is not going to be perfect every night. You are not going to have the ga

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben