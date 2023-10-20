John Legend Says Involving His Kids in His Wedding Anniversary Celebration Made a 'Big Difference' (Exclusive)

The singer and wife Chrissy Teigen were joined by their four kids — Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren — at the event in Lake Como, Italy, last month

John Legend/Instagram John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their four kids

John Legend can always count on his family.

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about his partnership with Pfizer and encouraging people to get this season’s latest COVID vaccine, the singer, 44, also opens up about why involving his four children in his 10-year wedding anniversary celebrations with wife Chrissy Teigen was so important.

"It was just us having a party and a celebration, and they were a part of all of it," Legend explains. "We didn't let our guests bring their kids, but we wanted our kids to be there. It really made a big difference for us."

"The biggest difference we felt between the wedding and the anniversary party was really the presence of our children," he adds of Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months. "We got pretty emotional just seeing them there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01 Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Related: Chrissy Teigen Shares Funny Videos of Kids from 10th Wedding Anniversary Celebrations: It 'Was a Night'

Legend and Teigen, who tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, kicked off their 10-year anniversary celebrations last month with a brunch at Villa Pizzo, the site of their first wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

"It was very romantic," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

Later during the event, "[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests," the insider noted, explaining that Legend also “held a brief speech later, after the dinner."

"There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite. The food was appreciated,” the source continued, adding that there were "flowers everywhere" at the romantic celebration, calling it a “very elegant, very classic event.”



Story continues

Getty Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Related: Chrissy Teigen Shares Relatable Clip of Exhausted Family Traveling Home from Italian Vow Renewal

Teigen, 37, told PEOPLE last month that her 10-year wedding celebration with Legend was "really special."

“[It was] way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good," she said. "And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f---ing sweet and amazing.”

As for whether or not the couple plan to renew their vows to mark every decade of marriage they reach, Teigen joked, “My business accountant says that I can do it every 25 years."

"But no, I would, but you want to make it special too," she continued. "And I really don't like celebrations, whether it's my birthday or anything. But I do love gratitude and I love thanking the people that have been there for the past 17 years of our relationship. To me, that was everything.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.