John Legend Says Gwen Stefani Dreamt About His Two Babies Before Their Arrival Was Announced

Gwen Stefani had a feeling that John Legend would have big news to share this year.

On Wednesday's episode of Today, the Grammy-winning musician, 44, revealed that his costar on The Voice had a premonition that he and wife Chrissy Teigen, 37, would be having more children this year. Asked about how he doubled the number of kids in his house in the season he took off, Legend shared, "Yes, I have four now!"

"That's so crazy," Stefani, 53, replied.

"If I take another season off, we'll have eight," joked the "All of Me" singer.

We’re catching up with the coaches from The Voice @NBCTheVoice! @Reba, @niallofficial, @gwenstefani and @johnlegend spoke to @KayleeHartung about season 24, what fans can expect, being without Blake Shelton and even who they think will win 👀 pic.twitter.com/UkzHScaf2z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 20, 2023

"You have to tell him about my dream. You have to," Stefani then said to Legend.

"Gwen tells me, 'You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age but they were not exactly twins.' This was in December," Legend recalled.

"Before you had the [second] one," Stefani added.

"So Esti came in January and Wren came in June. And I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June. And Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening," Legend shared.

In June, Teigen and Legend surprised the world when they announced they'd grown their family by one more. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and the EGOT winner confirmed they welcomed a baby boy, son Wren Alexander, via surrogate on Instagram in a lengthy post.

The couple's new arrival came just five months after the family welcomed baby daughter Esti.

After welcoming Wren, Teigen shared the sweet tribute she gave her surrogate, Alexandra. Commenting on her baby's name in the lengthy announcement post, Teigen addressed their surrogate, writing, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us."

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

