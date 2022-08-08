John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news

John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.

Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.

The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020.

At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.

“It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realises go through this,” he said during an appearance on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Legend said opening up about the experience introduced the couple to a “community of people” who shared their grief.

“And I think they feel alone a lot of times. They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and that there was a community of people going through it,” he continued.

“And I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

Teigen announced she was pregnant again in a post to Instagram on Wednesday (3 August) with a photograph of her growing baby bump.

The Sports Illustrated model said she had felt nervous about sharing the news but “joy has filled out home and hearts again”.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen said.

“OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”