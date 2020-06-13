John Legend Hosts ABC-TV Father’s Day Variety Special With Family And Friends

Click here to read the full article.

John Legend, father of two and Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony winner, is hosting a celebration of dads with a one-hour variety special, John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day. The show is airing Sunday, June 21 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

The evening blends live musical performances with comedy and what’s touted as “plenty of surprises.” Legend will perform material from his new album, Bigger Love, out June 19.

Joining him are Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood Jr.

Also appearing are Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, and John and Chrissy’s kids, Luna and Miles.

“Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now,” said Legend. “But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day.”

“Now, more than ever, is a time to celebrate family and togetherness,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “John has an immeasurable talent, and we know he will entertain and unite families far and wide.”

Legend starred in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). He joined The Voice for season 16 (2019) and recently completed season 18.

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day is produced by Done+Dusted, Get Lifted Film Co. and Friends At Work. John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Katy Mullan, Erik Flannigan, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin are executive producers on the special.

