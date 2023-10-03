John Legend blocks Niall Horan from 'divine' 4-chair win on 'The Voice': 'Makes me so upset'

Landing a chair spin on "The Voice" takes more than just good timing. For some, it’s written in the stars.

Coaches John Legend and Niall Horan, alongside Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire, faced off over four-chair singer Stee during the third round of blind auditions Monday night. The South Carolina vocalist wowed the coaches with his soulful cover of "Sugar" by Maroon 5.

"Singing a song by Adam Levine is a challenge because he is one of our more gifted pop singers in the world," Legend said.

But Legend was quick to thwart the competition, hitting his block button for Horan to prevent him from pitching to Stee. "This makes me so upset," Horan said, to which Legend replied, "We all have adversity. We all have challenges. We all get blocked."

Legend, right, was quick to thwart the competition, hitting his block button for Horan to prevent him from pitching to Stee.

Stee revealed his successful audition was a bittersweet triumph for the 34-year-old singer, whose cousin Matthew (a John Legend superfan) died three weeks before Stee's audition. "I just want to say thank you so much for giving so much to Matthew," Stee told Legend. "You really, really helped him get through some tough times."

The emotional exchange soon became a full-circle moment when Stee chose Legend to be his coach.

"Sometimes, things just are divine," Legend told Stee afterward. "We are here for a reason."

Here's what else went down on Monday's episode.

Gwen Stefani shocked she won over 'ready-made star' Chechi Sarai

Gwen Stefani's determination is pitch-perfect.

Michigan singer Chechi Sarai floored the coaches with her ethereal performance of Minnie Riperton’s "Lovin’ You," earning the 32-year-old a four-chair turn with her angelic whistle tone and delicate vocal runs.

"You've set the bar so high for this competition. I can see a finalist already in you," Horan said. "It's like a ready-made star in front of us. I would absolutely love for you to be on Team Niall."

Legend poked fun at Horan's long-winded pitch, calling the "Heaven" singer a "rambler." The jab prompted Stefani, who was impressed by Sarai's strong stage presence, to skewer Horan and Legend's "game" of using their back-and-forth as a strategy to extend their dialogue onstage.

"I'm just going to say one more thing because I want the last word," Stefani said. "People that have technical, perfect voices like yours, sometimes their uniqueness can get lost. One of the things that I feel like I could help you with is trying to get inside of your heart and find the personality so that you’re not getting lost just in your voice."

Stefani's persistence paid off in the end. Sarai opted to join Team Gwen.

"Honestly, I’m in shock," Stefani said. "I'm just really looking forward to working with such a perfect voice."

Reba McEntire bribes 'smooth' 4-chair singer with tater tots

Reba McEntire is a musical titan, but she knows the way to someone's heart is through their stomach.

Arkansas singer Mac Royals slowed things down with an R&B-tinged reimagining of "Gravity" by John Mayer, which earned the 30-year-old a four-chair turn.

"That was such a beautiful rendition of that song," Legend said. "You made us forget about the original and just think about who this person is."

McEntire connected with Royals, who wants to use his success in music to support local artists, over their shared experience of growing up in small towns. "I had 18 people in my hometown growing up, so I do know about small towns, giving back (and) helping out."

The country icon then attempted to curry favor by offering Royals a basket of Reba's Tots, her signature tater tots. The gesture prompted the other coaches to persuade Royals with their team merch, including Legend's varsity jacket and Horan and Stefani’s graphic sweaters.

Royals' loyalty couldn’t be bought, however. The singer, who grew up watching McEntire’s sitcom "Reba," chose his childhood icon as his coach.

"Mac was very smooth, and his poise was so cool," McEntire said. "In my day being in the country music business, when somebody came on the radio you knew immediately who they were, so for somebody to stand out is what you want."

Niall Horan loses 'big time' to Gwen Stefani after blocking John Legend for revenge

Niall Horan learned the hard way that revenge is a dish best served cold.

Horan and the rest of the coaches spun their chairs for Texas vocalist Rudi, who captivated with her passionate rendition of "You Don’t Own Me" by Lesley Gore. The One Direction alum used Legend's interest in Rudi to exact vengeance for his block earlier in the show, with Horan hitting his block button to lock Legend out of the running.

"I'm so sad I was deprived of the opportunity to have you on my team," Legend said. "I would never do it to them. I really think you should not pick (Niall) is all I have to say."

Stefani meanwhile praised the 28-year-old singer for her consistent vocal delivery and charisma as a performer.

"You really know how to work the stage, and you’ve got amazing style," Stefani said. "I need to be your coach. Don’t you think that me and you could rule the world?"

Horan's revenge plot may have been a blessing in disguise for Stefani, as Rudi chose to join Team Gwen.

"I lost big time to Gwen Stefani," Horan said. "But I’m glad I got John."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': John Legend blocks Niall Horan from 4-chair singer Stee