John Legend, Billie Eilish among stacked lineup for Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention might just be the hottest music festival of 2020.

On Friday, organizers unveiled a star-studded lineup for next week’s virtual event, which will feature performances from John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Common, the Chicks and more. Musical guests will appear at all four nights of the convention, which takes place Aug.17-20.

“It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention program executive.

“These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

Only 4️⃣ more days until our convention where we nominate the future President @JoeBiden and future Vice President @KamalaHarris.



How are you tuning in? https://t.co/eT5d3Z3sjy



— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 13, 2020

Rounding out the announced performers are Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and "youth choir members across America," who will sing the national anthem. Each member of the 57-part children's choir will represent different states and territories, performing from remote locations.

Dozens of speakers — including President Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris — will also take the virtual stage.

Others set to appear at the event include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on DemConvention.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific, Aug. 17-20.