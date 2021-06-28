John Langley, creator of long-running TV series ‘Cops’ dies in road race in Mexico at 78

SCORE International CEO Saul Fish (not pictured) gives Cops Racing Team owner (and former Baja 1000 winner) John Langley a preview of the watch at Cops Racing on 1 November, 2012 in El Segundo, California (Getty Images)

John Langley, who was the creator of the long-running TV series Cops has died of “an apparent heart attack” during a road race in Baja, Mexico.

According to a family spokeswoman, the 78-year-old American television and film director was competing “in the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race” when his health deteriorated.

Langley was best known as the creator and executive producer of the reality TV show Cops. In fact, he was often called the “Godfather” of reality television with the appearance of the show in March, 1989.

Cops is an American documentary/reality legal series that follows police officers, constables, sheriff’s deputies, federal agents, and state troopers during patrols and other police activities including prostitution and narcotics stings.

One of Langley’s notable achievements was also the innovation of the “cinéma vérité” (truthful cinema) signature style of the award-winning programme.

The show won an American Television Award and received four Emmy Award nominations.

Among Langley’s other credits are Who Murdered JFK, a documentary about the examination of the John F Kennedy assassination, Code 3, Anatomy of Crime, Video Justice, and Cop Files.

He produced and directed many independent films such as Dogwatch, Tiptoes, and Wildside.

Langley was born in Oklahoma City in 1943 and began his career in the early 1960s, serving in the intelligence unit of the US Army before graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills followed by attending UC Irvine for graduation school.

He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February, 2011, for his contributions to television.

