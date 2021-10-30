John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Teaming Up for New Fantasy Comedy Film Imaginary Friends

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds will bring their big-name talent to the same movie in 2023!

The Quiet Place star and Deadpool actor are teaming up for a fantasy-comedy movie called Imaginary Friends, which will also feature Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, PEOPLE confirmed Friday.

Krasinski, 42, is attached to costar, produce and direct, and is also writing the film. Reynolds, 45, will join him on screen and is also set to be a producer on the movie.

Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw, who costarred with Waller-Bridge on an episode of Fleabag, is also set to act in the film.

Imaginary Friends will revolve around a man who can communicate with other people's former imaginary friends, some of whom he discovers are angry or sad about being cast aside, as seen on IMDb.

Imaginary Friends is set to go into production next summer, presumably after Reynolds takes a sabbatical from moviemaking.

The movie is currently being prepped for a Thanksgiving 2023 release. The Paramount film was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.