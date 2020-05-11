John Krasinski and The Office Cast Reunite to Recreate Show's Wedding Dance for Fan's Virtual Nuptial

John Krasinski and Steve Carell virtually reunited again -- this time with more The Office costars!

The cast reunited to surprise a newly married couple Susan and John, who held their wedding virtually with Krasinski, 40, serving as the officiant. "Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar," Krasinski said as he replayed the couple's The Office-inspired proposal.

"Just like Jim, he couldn't wait any longer," the bride said of their proposal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Then, Krasinski invited their families to join them via Zoom. "But we have someone else in mind," Krasinski said after surprising the couple with their best man and maid of honor. The actor nominated himself to also be the honorary best man and introduced Jenna Fischer as the honorary maid of honor.

Country star Zac Brown performed a special song during the virtual ceremony.

RELATED: The Stars of The Office: Where Are They Now?

After officiating their ceremony and making their marriage official, Krasinski and Fischer were joined by Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton.

"There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too," Krasinski said.

The group danced to "Forever" by Chris Brown and recreated the show's spontaneous wedding entrance individually from their respective homes. Fans will remember the memorable dance sequence from season 6 when Jim (Krasinski) and Pam (Fischer) were getting married.

Story continues

RELATED: The Office Reunion! John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect on Show's 15th Anniversary

This is the second virtual reunion for Carell and Krasinski.

In the premiere episode of Some Good News in late March, the former costars celebrated The Office's 15th anniversary.

Looking back at their time together, Carell said, "some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show." And Krasinski agreed.

"Without a doubt. Listen I know everyone’s talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi," he said, referring to social distancing guidelines during the global coronavirus crisis.

"Just to see your face is so great. I miss you a ton man," Carell told Krasinksi, who later joked: "I really think you’re going to make something of yourself."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.