John Krasinski is completing our senior week by throwing a virtual graduation

First, he threw a prom. Now, it’s time for graduation. On April 28th, John Krasinski announced that his Some Good News YouTube channel would be throwing a virtual graduation for all of the 2020 graduates who are missing their big day due to COVID-19.

“Alright, that’s it, enough is enough,” the actor tweeted. “All you graduates of 2020? After all those long hours you’ve put in. All the hard work you’ve put in…. you’re gettin a graduation! And that’s all there is to it!”

This week! I’m there with tassels on!” Krasinski wrote, adding the hashtag #SGNGraduation.

The Some Good News Twitter account then posted an invitation for all the graduates—literally, all the graduates, as this is virtual. It shows the ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 3rd.

Currently, Krasinski is doing some serious planning, looking for valedictorians and commencement address speakers, and crowdsourcing questions for the special guests. He’s also answering a lot of questions people have been asking about the event.

Graduates can submit their own speeches, performances, recitals, or anything they’ll be missing out on due to canceled ceremonies. Just tag #SGNGraduation on Instagram or Twitter.

Who wants to give the class speech to... every single person graduating in 2020!?!? Time’s almost up! Graduates, video your speeches and get them to me!! @somegoodnews — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 29, 2020

If you’re wondering, yes, it’s for any graduate—fifth grade, eighth grade, high school, college, grad school, you name it. Also, it’s not limited to graduates in the U.S. (In fact, it’s technically not even limited to graduates, because this is all being done on a public YouTube channel.)

Krasinski started Some Good News at the end of March as a way to share positive news during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, he’s already hosted a live-streamed prom, which took place on April 17th. The virtual prom featured guests including Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, and Dwight Schrute himself, Rainn Wilson. So, don’t be surprised if some more familiar faces pop up at graduation, too.

Other Some Good News episodes have included an interview with his former Office co-star Steve Carell, a message from astronauts at the International Space Station, and a reunion of the Hamilton cast.

There’s not yet a streaming video set up for the graduation, but you can check back for updates on Krasinki’s Twitter or on the Some Good News YouTube channel. For now, all the graduates out there should just get to work on DIY-ing some graduation caps. It’s almost time to toss them.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, HelloGiggles is committed to providing accurate and helpful coverage to our readers. As such, some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, we encourage you to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments, and visit our coronavirus hub.